Indiana Area School District’s board of directors held off the hiring of several individuals in what are called “extra duty/extra work” positions until a special meeting Monday night, because of concerns stated by the board president.
“Over the last week or so there has been some confusion over the hiring of several extra duty/extra pay positions,” President Walter Schroth said at the start of a 10-minute session that followed a regularly scheduled Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee meeting and an executive session that held the start of Monday’s meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.
“As a part of that process the board reviews the top three candidates for each of the more critical positions, prior to making the final selection at a public meeting,” Schroth went on. “The board was not able to adequately review the qualifications of the extra duty/extra pay positions prior to last week’s regularly scheduled board meeting. It was my decision, and mine alone, to pull that hiring motion from last week’s agenda, in order to allow the board time to complete its review.”
Between 8:05 and 8:15 p.m., the board conducted the hiring of Sarah Brown as swimming head coach at $7,119 a year; of Lee Schweitzer as technical assistant for senior high school drama programs, at $978 each for two shows and a musical; and of Jason Olear as senior high dramatics orchestra director at a salary of $2,343.
Brown and Schweitzer are not IASD employees; Olear is.
“This decision to not take any action (until this week) is in no way a reflection on the candidates or their qualifications for the various positions,” Schroth stressed.
The board also accepted with regret the resignation of Eisenhower Elementary teacher Julianne Bothell, due to personal reasons, effective this week, and thanked her for her service to the district.
The board also authorized the district administration to take on a long-term substitute teacher for Eisenhower, but did not act on any candidates Monday night.
According to an agenda item that was not acted upon, the substitute would serve through the end of the 2021-22 school year at a per diem rate of $250.41, at a salary rate of Instructional 1, Step 1.