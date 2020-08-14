KENWOOD — “We need your help.”
That plea came from Superintendent Daren K. Johnston to parents and students in the Penns Manor Area School District, during an hour long school board meeting Thursday night loaded with contractual and personnel matters.
“We are going forward with the plan as a school district,” Johnston said. “We have an administration and a board, a faculty and a staff that has come together … to develop a plan that gives every parent and student a choice … in our education this year.”
Johnston said that plea came amid “much more guidance” in the past week from Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health regarding the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the district has a protocol to work with the Department of Health should there be a COVID-19 case, whether it is an employee or a student.
He asked parents and students to follow the guidance set in a safety and health plan for the district, where 80 percent of students have expressed interest in attending the brick-and-mortar Penns Manor campus in Kenwood, and the rest are interested in two online stay-at-home options:
• Receiving instruction from district teachers using Google Classroom and supporting software.
• Receiving instruction through the Penns Manor Area Cyber Academy, which utilizes district teachers as well as teachers from the Edgenuity instruction platform.
Regardless of the option, every student will receive a Chromebook at the beginning of this school year, Johnston said. Letters are scheduled to go out this weekend explaining what will happen in the first days of the year.
He said those in the cyber academy will have already received their Chromebooks come Aug. 31, the scheduled first day for all students, when students who chose brick-and-mortar must report to classes in district buildings.
Brick-and-mortar students will receive their Chromebooks on Aug. 31, then remain home the following day, when those in the Google Classroom option will report to the school buildings for their Chromebooks.
Johnston said Sept. 1 will be the only day that those in the Google option will have to report to classrooms, to pick up their Chromebooks and meet the teachers who will provide instruction from those classrooms.
“It is important for students to have contact with their teachers,” he said.
Johnston reiterated that, if parents don’t feel comfortable with one option, they can shift their youngsters to another, without needing to complain about the options on social media.
“Please, don’t discuss it on Facebook, don’t get upset on Facebook,” the superintendent pleaded. “Simply call an administrator.”
The district is hoping it can cover those Chromebooks with an Internet signal. The board’s actions Thursday included an $1,800 agreement with K&K Electrical to complete installation of eight wireless access points throughout the district.
The board approved 2020-21 revised elementary school, high school and Penns Manor Area Cyber Academy student handbooks.
The board approved a $9,488.70, one-year agreement with Liminex, doing business as GoGuardian, to provide monitoring, filtering and reporting for the Chromebooks.
It also approved offering student accidental device insurance. District officials said this insurance is self-funded and will be analyzed annually to ensure the program is funded appropriately to cover claims.
One other tweak was reported in the calendar Thursday night.
In answer to a question posed in the chat room of the YouTube telecast of the meeting, district Director of Education Dave Grimaldi said students will be dismissed early nearly every Wednesday, but not all Wednesdays.
“Please check the district calendar on our website for the details,” Grimaldi said.
April 7 and May 12 will not be early dismissals, otherwise on most Wednesdays classes will end at 12:10 p.m. for the high school, 1:10 p.m. for the elementary school.
“We realize that every home has a different situation,” Johnston stressed. “We feel we have developed what is the best educational plan for our students.”