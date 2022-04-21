Tax increases are not included, so far, in the 2022-23 budget being prepared by Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
However, a lot of moving parts are in play, as the board mulls over how pending work on Eisenhower Elementary School may affect the budget now financed locally by a 15.36-mill real estate tax and 0.75 percent earned income tax.
The moving parts caused committee meetings to run past 9 p.m. Monday, and led the board to cancel a full voting meeting this coming Monday and schedule the next one instead for May 9, among other scheduling changes.
Questions include how much actually will come from Harrisburg when a state budget is passed, and when it will come.
Board President Walter Schroth recalled how some years ago the state budget wasn’t resolved until the fall.
“There are too many unknowns to forecast what the district is going to do,” he said.
As pointed out by Schroth Monday night, there is a state regulation that says a district cannot raise taxes if its fund balance exceeds 8 percent of the total budget.
“The purpose of that is to keep school districts from taxing the heck out of their taxpayers and then just hoarding the money,” Schroth said.
As now estimated, the district expects to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with $57,281,420 in revenue, up from the budgeted amount of $57,025,501.
That’s ahead of what the district expects to spend by June 30, $56,834,920, a figure nearly $1.5 million under the budgeted amount of $58,334,912.
The combination is turning what was a budget imbalance of just over $1.3 million in the hole when the district spending plan was adopted into an estimated ending imbalance of $446,500 — and, in turn, an ending fund balance for the 2021-22 fiscal year of $8,625,611.
That’s approximately 15 percent of the total budget for the current fiscal year, or nearly twice the percentage cited by Schroth from the state’s School Code.
That follows a pattern in recent years. While budgets projected single-digit fund balance percentages through 2018-19, the actual percentage has been higher, with the 2020-21 budget having a projected balance of 10 percent and an actual balance of 14.5 percent.
The fund balance as budgeted for 2021-22 stood at 11.8 percent.
The moving parts led to a marathon session of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee running more than two hours, followed by an abbreviated Audit & Finance meeting delayed by 90 minutes.
They were a factor in the decision to flip some upcoming meetings. A personal reason also was a factor.
“Our business manager has had a death in the family,” Schroth said. “He would not be able to do his work for Monday’s night’s normally scheduled finance committee meeting.”
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the Audit & Finance Committee will meet again on May 2 at 5:30 p.m.
That meeting replaces the board’s Academic/Extracurricular Committee meeting, which instead will be held this coming Monday (April 25) at 5:30 p.m.
That committee meeting, in turn, is happening instead of a scheduled special meeting of the full school board. The next full board meeting is slated now for May 9 at 7 p.m., when a preliminary budget is to be adopted.
Final budget adoption is scheduled for June 13.
The district foresees $58,041,076 in revenues for the coming year, also including $34,410,210 in local income (including the property tax) and $2,971,689 from the federal government.
However, according to a budget update provided for Monday’s Audit & Finance Committee meeting, the district anticipates total expenditures of $60,848,025, meaning a budget imbalance of just over $2.8 million.
The district’s projection does not include any tax increase at this time, but the 2022-23 spending plan as proposed would include a $1 million transfer to the Capital Reserve for future capital projects, and the hiring of a full-time athletic director and additional support staff.
Indiana Area sits in the middle among the seven Indiana County-based school districts, with higher real estate levies in Homer-Center, River Valley and Penns Manor Area and lower levies in Marion Center Area, United and Purchase Line.
IASD is tied with River Valley and Penns Manor for the next-to-lowest EIT, with Purchase Line lower (0.70 percent) and Marion Center (0.85), United (0.85) and Homer-Center higher (0.90).
Among the other moving parts in the budget situation is how much the district can anticipate getting from Harrisburg.
As projected in Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed 2022-23 state budget, there would be $20,659,177, including a $500,000 increase in the basic education subsidy, a $50,000 increase in the special education subsidy and a $250,000 increase in the retirement reimbursement.
There also were issues scheduled on this past Monday’s agendas that did not come up.
“We did not cover the one item pertaining to possible commercial uses for the Horace Mann building,” Schroth said. “We are trying to figure out what the first best use is, given the consolidation of grades 4 and 5 at Eisenhower.”
The board has been brainstorming over what to do with Horace Mann. Commercial is a possibility, but also internal district uses, or, as Schroth put it, bringing in an outside agency or a private-public partnership for educational purposes there.
Cronauer said a reason was the extensive discussion of possible renovations to Eisenhower.
For instance, it was asked, should there be a construction manager for the Eisenhower project?
“We asked the administration to consider allowing our building maintenance superintendent to do it,” Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Chairman Terry Kerr.
Or, at least, to have Chaney Woodring observe the construction.
“That will come back to next month’s (Buildings, Grounds & Transportation) committee meeting (on May 16),” Kerr said.
Two schematics were offered for consideration by Buchart Horn Architects of York, the company hired to design the renovations to — or perhaps reconstruction for — the 67-year-old school building damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
One would cost the district $14,118,900, the other $19,892,000. A factor in the larger cost would be the need of some sort of elevator to a second floor.
There was a compromise regarding a gymnasium at Eisenhower. Kerr said it will “allow for a full-sized high school basketball court with minimal seating,” that could be used for high school practices or some other community use such as YMCA leagues.
Kerr said his committee did not think a complete full-sized high school gym with all the seating was needed at the elementary school, but the bleachers could be pulled out for an elementary-sized basketball court, or for performances on a stage that will be adjacent to the gymnasium.
School Director Tom Harley suggested that the basketball court need only be expanded 10 feet in one direction, 10 feet in another direction.
There also was no consensus regarding air conditioning. Kerr said the district asked the project architect to evaluate some additional energy sources, such as solar and geothermal, in addition to the natural gas and electricity that might be used for a standard air-conditioning system.
And, Cronauer said, the district wants to look into auctioning furniture not needed at Eisenhower.
Also, the business manager said, the district did receive some paving bids for an outdoor classroom at Ben Franklin Elementary School.
He said those bids will be on the May 9 agenda.