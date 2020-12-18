The Purchase Line school board discussed finances and began to look forward to budget planning for the 2020-21 school year at a meeting on Monday night.
Business Manager Abbey Romagna gave a rundown of the current budget status to the board, saying that, with COVID-19 drastically changing the school year, the budget results were a bit different than planned.
“Our original budget was $19,852,754, we actually came in at $19,357,799. There was a difference of $494,954 to the good,” Romagna said. “Our revenues were budgeted a little more than $19 million, we came in at $19.3 million, we had additional revenues that were unbudgeted at $301,777. That means that we added to our fund balance, $29,753.”
The margin of error for expenses was about 2.5 percent. Romagna said a lot of the difference was COVID-related. Due to the district having an early shutdown, some expenses weren’t incurred. Savings were seen in areas such as professional services and transportation and more. Other areas, such as cybertuition saw a higher than expected use of funds. The margin of error for revenues was about 1.6 percent, which was more grant related for the district.
Looking at revenues, the district took higher in higher than expected earned income collections. Interest went down, but the biggest difference was the Pre-K Counts money that the district received last year. This money was not budgeted for, because at the time, they did not know if they were getting it.
“Again, we were planning to take out of our fund balance, but we ended up adding to it, so it was virtually a break-even,” Romagna said. “We started with a fund balance of 7.5 million. We’re adding the $29,753, and our ending fund balance is $7,575,730. We have a capital reserve balance of $1.2 million. We’ve used $349,000, that was our door project that we finished last year. So our ending fund balance for capital reserve is $924,826. Our total funds between our capital reserve and our fund balance is $8.5 million.”
Romagna also discussed Act 1 with the board. It’s used to determine the maximum tax increase for each school.
“We used to raise taxes with mills and things like that,” Romagna said. “Through Act 1, they set a base index which this year is 3 percent and then they adjust each school based on their market value, personal income and age ratio. Our adjusted index is 4.3 percent. So the maximum that we can raise our taxes is 4.3 percent.”
Romagna said that a 4.3 percent tax increase will get the district approximately $82,000 at an 89 percent collection rate, which is about what the district has been getting on collections for the past few years. The board can’t go above the index, with exceptions for school construction, certain special education expenses and retirement contributions. The other option is a voter referendum, but this method has only been successful two out of 18 times since 2006.
Romagna recommended the board accept the Act 1. “This does not commit you to raising the taxes to 4.3 percent. All you’re saying is that ‘we’re not going above that.’”
The board approved the resolution.
This was brought forward for the board to think about as they begin to look toward budgeting for the next school year. Romagna also put forward a rough schedule for continuing to plan for budgeting including upcoming budget workshops leading up to May, when the district hoped to have a budget to make available to display to the district before official adoption in June of 2021.
Also approved at the meeting was the official reading of the attestation the district adopted regarding the change to the health and safety plan, stating that the district is ensuring implementation of mitigation efforts starting on Nov. 24, 2020. This involves the wearing of face coverings for students who are attending in-person classes in the district.
“We’re continuing to do the best we can,” said Superintendent Shawn Ford. “We are following with the attestation form. High school will in remote learning throughout this week and then we’ll keep everyone abreast of what’s going on for next week.”
Ford said the elementary school, grades pre-K through sixth, is currently attending in-person learning Monday through Thursday, with Friday being a full remote-learning day.
Board member Michael Moyer clarified the choices that were made regarding this attestation. “Just to reiterate, our choices were limited regarding signing that,” he said. “If we didn’t sign it, we would have essentially had to provide full remote.”
Ford confirmed this. “We had three choices. You could sign it, like we did, and say that we adhere the face covering rule and the case count at the school. At both of our schools, if we have two cases, then that forces us to go to remote. The other options were to choose full remote for all students or to not sign the form. And not signing the form would have put us into full remote as well.”
Another item presented was a congratulations from Special Education Supervisor Dawn Ambrisco, to students who participated in a virtual Indiana County Junior Envirothon on Nov. 20.
“Ms. Beatty had five students come in on a remote day and they participated. They placed fourth. It was a first-time experience for most of those kids and they enjoyed it a lot.”
Scores and photos from the Envirothon are planned to be on the website soon.
The board also approved the following items:
• Revised policies regarding Title XI, hazing, bullying/cyberbullying, dating violence and educator misconduct.
• A tentative leave of absence request for Tia Krouse, from Feb. 1 through April 5, 2021.
• The additional use of Purchase Line United Methodist Church’s Activity Center for basketball practices for $330 (22 hours at $15 per hour).
• The addition of Morgan Scalese as a girls’ basketball volunteer for 2020-21.
• The resignation of Roman Tate, assistant boys’ basketball coach.
• The addition of Melisa Brooks, Darl Dishong, Brianna Riddell and Nicole Williams as Tri County drivers.
• The retroactive staff request for Matt Falisec, Brad Dubetsky, Chad Small, 36 athletes and four managers to attend the first round of state football playoffs in Altoona on Nov. 7, 2020, at the cost of $989 and bus transportation using district funds.
• The retroactive staff request for Karen Conrad, Kristina Small and one athlete to attend the PIAA State Cross Country Championship in Hershey on Nov. 6 and 7, 2020, at the cost of $295 and the use of a school van using district funds.
The meeting wrapped with board President Scott Gearhart adjourning for an executive session for health and safety reasons. He also gave Christmas and New Year good wishes.
“We hope and pray that next year will be more of a normal year, if possible, than what we experienced this year,” he said.