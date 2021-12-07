Walter Schroth will continue to serve as president and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro as vice president for the coming year on the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
They were chosen during a brief reorganization meeting Monday, that preceded an executive session and then a regular board voting meeting.
Solicitor Ronald N. Repak served as temporary president, while board secretary Anise Markle administered the oath of office to re-elected directors Cuccaro and Tom Harley and new board members Dr. Sue Rieg and Dr. James Shaffer. Directors Cinda Brode and Tamie Blank were chosen as district liaisons to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Schroth will be the district’s representative and Cinda Brode the district’s alternate to the Indiana County Technology Center Operating Committee, each for three-year terms to expire on the first Monday of December 2024.
And Blank will fill the unexpired term of Barbara Barker as the district representative to the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board, through June 30, 2022. Rieg will be the alternate.
The board will continue to hold its regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of most months, with Dec. 5 being the date for the 2022-23 board reorganization, at the administration building at 501 East Pike in White Township.
At that same location, special meetings would be held on the fourth Monday of each month, except for June, November and December.
Generally, while the board planned to work around holidays, committee meetings would take place for Academic/Extracurricular on the first Monday of the month, Policy & Personnel on the second Monday, Buildings/Grounds & Transportation on the third Monday, and Audit & Finance on the fourth Monday, with special Outreach committee meetings to be held as scheduled.