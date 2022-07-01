Supporters and opponents of Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative watched with interest a United States Supreme Court decision announced Thursday regarding West Virginia and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
By a 6-3 vote, the high court said the nation’s main anti-air pollution law, the Clean Air Act, does not give the EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.
“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion for the court. However, he went on, “a decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.”
The acting secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection said the ruling undercuts good-faith efforts to fight climate change and protect clean air.
“But that does not mean we will stop fighting,” Ramez Ziadeh went on. “Gov. Tom Wolf and DEP have been at the forefront of protecting the air we breathe and ensuring that communities are not bearing unfair burdens from regulations protecting air quality. Cost-effective actions like reducing methane leaks from gas wells and participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will continue to improve Pennsylvania’s air for years to come.”
Power PA Jobs Coalition, a coalition of labor, industry and consumer stakeholders, declined comment.
However, Rachel Gleason, executive director of the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance, said “the high court’s opinion confirms that agencies do not have the authority to make major decisions on issues of vast economic significance without clear authorization from Congress. The question of the day today was regulating carbon dioxide, but tomorrow it could be something entirely different.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said opponents may be evaluating the impact the high court ruling might have, if any, on the RGGI case still before Commonwealth Court, in which the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance, three labor unions and various other stakeholders are among the petitioners.
“It basically made the argument we have been making all along about the legality of RGGI and how the process is unfolding,” Pittman said of the SCOTUS ruling. “It was a clear victory for balanced government, for the principle of co-equal government, and a blow to the unelected ‘fourth branch of government,’ bureaucracy.”
The case had been pressed by West Virginia and 18 other states, along with two coal companies.
“We are pleased this case returned the power to decide one of the major environmental issues of the day to the right place to decide it: the U.S. Congress, comprised of those elected by the people to serve the people,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Mountain State news outlets.
In a dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the decision strips the EPA of the power Congress gave it to respond to “the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”
Pittman said he was “just hopeful that this sends a clear message about the development of thoughtful policy, that balances needs for energy and the environment.”
However, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said “the extreme conservative majority on the (U.S. Supreme) Court is willing to throw legal precedents out the window, ignore the American people, and roll back progress,” making the United States a more dangerous place to live.
“The climate crisis is an all-hands-on-deck challenge and today, the Supreme Court tied one of the EPA’s hands behind its back,” Casey said. “This decision will make it harder for the Biden Administration, and all future administrations, to take the urgent action needed to meet our climate objectives at the pace needed to curb the climate crisis’ most catastrophic consequences.”
Clean Power PA Coalition, a group of clean energy, business, faith and community leaders, said the decision “favors the narrow special interests of corporate polluters and is a major step backward in the fight to tackle climate change and move our country toward true energy independence.”
The coalition went on to say, “if Congress does not act to correct this, it means states like Pennsylvania must fill the void created by this misguided decision.”
The DEP’s Ziadeh hopes that void can be filled despite a high court ruling that “undercuts good-faith efforts to fight climate change and protect clean air.”
The acting DEP secretary said the high court ruling “does not mean we will stop fighting. Pennsylvanians strongly favor strong protections for the air we all breathe, the water we drink, and the land we live, work and play on. This administration will continue to uphold our constitutional responsibility to conserve and maintain clean air and pure water for all people, including generations yet to come.”
All of this coincides with the continued bid to resolve Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget, something that apparently will not be in place as a new fiscal year begins today.
“We’re progressing,” Pittman said about the state budget talks, “Negotiations are continuing. I don’t expect that we will pass a budget for a least a few more days.”
However, Pittman said, he was not concerned about interruptions occurring in funding for any services or the effects of a delayed budget on state employees.
It also coincides with the start of RGGI-related regulations, a requirement published earlier this year in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, that could include a need by power plants to start tracking greenhouse gas emissions.
However, Pennsylvania Coal Alliance and various other parties hope Commonwealth Court will issue an injunction to stop those regulations until their case is decided.
Pittman said the petitioners “could get a decision on the injunction one way or the other any day now.”
Commonwealth Court did rule on Tuesday rejecting bids “by Constellation Energy Corporation and Constellation Energy Generation LLC (collectively, Constellation) and the Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future (PennFuture), the Clean Air Council, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and the Environmental Defense Fund” to intervene in the case by the Coal Alliance and its partners against the DEP and Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.