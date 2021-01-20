Indiana Borough Council approved a long list of appointments Tuesday night, but two notable vacancies remain, for mayor and solicitor.
Council approved a request for proposals for solicitor services, now conducted by Neva Stotler. She will continue as acting solicitor until council decides on that RFP.
“We have had three people express interest in the position of mayor,” Council President and Acting Mayor Dr. Peter Broad said about the search to replace George Hood.
Hood, 87, had served in the office for 23 years, after being employed for 40 years with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
He resigned at year’s end because of health reasons that prompted him to move to his daughter’s home in White Township.
One is James Rickard, a 2006 Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate who returned to town and became active in numerous committees, after a decade as a teacher, playwright and coach in Maryland and Virginia.
Karen and Steve Wegener recalled how Rickard “was the first of our neighbors to welcome us” when they moved to the borough. “He gets along with everyone and treats all with respect,” they wrote in endorsing him.
Longtime Indiana Fire Association President William Simmons recalls a past that included financial work at Robertshaw, R&P Coal and S&T Bank, but also six years on borough council including a stint as its president.
“As a council, we worked together to create the ‘overlay zone’ surrounding the IUP campus, (and) helped restaurants by creating outside dining, to name a few,” Simmons wrote.
Joseph E. Trimarchi just retired as manager of First Commonwealth Bank’s Public Sector Department, which “maintains client deposits and loan portfolios” for various counties, municipalities, school districts and authorities.
He also is on the Indiana County Planning Commission, the state association of boroughs’ Chrostwaite Institute, the borough Shade Tree Commission and the Westmoreland County Community College Educational Foundation.
Broad did not think there had been enough notice given out in the search for mayoral candidates, so new postings will be made on the borough website and Facebook page.
The acting mayor said it was to make sure “everyone has a chance” to express their interest before the first February meeting, the agenda prep session on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
“My intention would be to try to have the vote at that meeting,” Broad said.
Council accepted Hood’s resignation toward the end of its reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. Broad still presides over council meetings, but as acting mayor his only votes come if needed to break a tie on what now is an 11-member panel.
Police Chief Justin Schawl hailed Hood, and applauded his dedication to the borough and its police department.
“I will always be grateful for his faith in me,” Schawl said.
Councilors agreed, approving a motion by Councilman Sean McDaniel and seconded by Council Vice President Gerald Smith — with others also seeking to make that motion — to rename the Indiana Borough Municipal Building along Water and Eighth streets for Hood.
A rededication of the building will be held later this year.
Schawl was reappointed chief, and C. Michael Foote will continue to serve as borough manager, secretary and treasurer. Nichole Sipos remains assistant treasurer; Diane Peffer assistant/recording secretary; and Stiffler-McGraw the borough’s engineering firm.
Foote, Councilman Donald Lancaster and Public Works Director David Fairman remain the borough’s representatives on the Council of Governments with Blairsville; Foote, Sipos and Sean McDaniel were named again to the Indiana Tax Collection Commission.
William Lundstrom was named tax collector, while Berkheimer will continue as receiver for the Local Services Tax. Council’s Administration Committee also will serve as the borough Pension Committee.
Maria Kaminski was named to the Zoning Hearing Board, but vacancies exist for two other ZHB seats as well as an alternate member of that panel. Geoffrey Kugler again will be legal counsel for that board.
Elsewhere, Jeffery Widdowson was named to the Indiana Free Library board; John Morganti and Thomas Johns to the Code Enforcement Board of Appeals; Richard Gigliotti as Vacancy Board chairman; William Budris and Kevin Patrick to the Planning Commission; and for the Shade Tree Commission Angela M. DonGiovanni was named as a member and Robert Crusan was named borough arborist.
Nicholas Zimny-Shea was named flood plain manager, while Kyle Mudry will serve as agency open records officer. Jared Detwiler was named code enforcement officer and Stephanie Dunlap was named code planning and zoning supervisor. Also, Foote announced he had been reappointed to a term through 2026 on the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority by the county board of commissioners.