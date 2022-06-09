It has been 10 months since the last time the issue of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance was broached before the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
There are reports Wednesday night that such an ordinance could be back on the board’s agenda soon, perhaps at the first meeting in August.
“I have been told by (Board Chairman R. Michael) Keith that it is a go,” said Deborah J. Shreckengost of Blairsville, a leading advocate of such an ordinance. “We are meeting this month to finalize the language for signing.”
Keith could not be reached for comment Wednesday night, but the board heard an opponent of the idea, Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky, who spoke online during Wednesday’s meeting.
“I feel that this is a bad idea,” Wanatosky said. “I understand the idea of this is to prevent municipalities from making any ordinance or anything against gun rights.”
However, she told the board, “I just want the commissioners to know I feel that the individual municipalities should be able to be autonomous with this, with their regulations.”
She acknowledged that she didn’t know if municipalities could make such restrictions, though she believes they should be able to do so.
County Commissioner Sherene Hess said it appeared recent shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, have put the issue back on the radar, though, “I think it is an issue that hasn’t gone away.”
As presented by Shreckengost and other supporters at a board meeting in July 2021, the ordinance reads in part that “the right to keep and bear arms is a pre-existing, individual right that shall not be infringed; and all local, state, and federal acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations in violation of the Second Amendment are void.”
It went on to say “local governments have the legal authority and duty to refuse to cooperate with state and federal firearm laws that violate those rights and to proclaim a Second Amendment Sanctuary for law-abiding citizens in their cities and counties.”
Since a 1996 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling upholding the state’s pre-emption statute, municipalities couldn’t. That ruling stopped Pittsburgh and Philadelphia attempts at local gun restrictions.
Earlier this week, Commonwealth Court ruled that Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala violated the state’s rules of criminal procedure by refusing to accept a private complaint by four Pittsburgh residents regarding ordinances passed by the city in 2019, but later struck down by Allegheny County Common Pleas Court and Commonwealth Court.
Some counties have passed Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinances. A referendum in Blair County went in favor of the idea by 17,846 yes votes to 7,149 no votes.
Other issues also came up before the board of commissioners Wednesday.
The board approved Indiana County’s participation in the 2022-23 state Highway Safety Education Project, based on anticipated funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Maintenance and Operations, Division of Highway Safety & Traffic Operations.
Similar commitments have been made by other counties in PennDOT’s White Township-based District 10, with Indiana County expecting $16,056.05; Armstrong County $14,300.68; Jefferson County $9,302.86; Butler County $42,724.87; and Clarion County $7,927.06.
The Indiana County Commissioners agreed to contract with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Research Institute for the highway safety education activities involved. That commitment caused Commissioner Robin Gorman, who is on the Research Institute board, to abstain, both when this matter came up at a meeting last month, and again Wednesday.
As Hess was absent from that meeting last month, the board could not act on the commitment then. Hess was present Wednesday and voted with Keith to approve the county’s role in the Highway Safety Education Project.
The board also approved a contract with the law firm of Babst, Calland, Clements and Zominir P.C. to utilize their counsel in an upcoming lawsuit over whether mailed-in ballots count if the they’re not dated.
The suit affects Indiana as well as Centre, Huntingdon, Lackawanna and Northumberland counties.
Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled May 19 that that dating outside of the envelope with the ballot is not material.
Either way, Budash said, “you have to get your mail-in ballot to the court house by 8 o’clock on Election Night.”
Gorman also abstained because of her role on the IUP Research Institute board when the commissioners acted on a series of private provider agreements with the county’s Children and Youth Services for 2022-23.
The Institute’s Center for Applied Psychology is one of the parties involved. Gorman did vote with her colleagues to approve agreements with George Junior Republic Preventative Aftercare, psychologist Judith Rein and the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County.