Despite the insistence of county officials that there has been no movement on a proposed ordinance regarding the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, five speakers again brought the issue to Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
“My research describes the Second Amendment Sanctuary as a town, city or county that has adopt a resolution or ordinance rejecting the enforcement of state or federal gun laws perceived to violate the Second Amendment,” said Jeannie M. Broskey of Indiana, who expanded upon points made in her letter published Aug. 15 in the Indiana Gazette.
Broskey questioned the veracity of that insistence, saying in that letter, “I was told by a reliable source that executive sessions by Indiana County Commissioners were being held regarding a local ordinance in favor or the Second Amendment Sanctuary Act, with input (either at these meetings or via other communications) from individuals who were strongly in favor of such an ordinance.”
Members of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County also wondered about when information might be released about a proposed ordinance.
“I respectfully request the inclusion of the League of Women Voters and other community organizations in any discussion of public safety issues in Indiana County,” LWVIC President Anne Simmons said.
On the league’s website are details of a recent discussion of “Current Gun Laws in Pennsylvania,” involving Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana.
“Susan Welsh (chair of LWVIC’s Child Advocacy Committee on Education), Kay Smith (chair of Voter Services Committee), and Susan Boser (LWVIC’s representative to [League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania’s] Government Policy Committee) have been working together to provide sources of information on firearm law, firearm deaths, and firearms safety and control,” the league said on that website. “We are not against responsible firearm ownership but are for a revaluing of public safety and public health in the face of unacceptably escalating gun deaths, gun suicides and mass shootings.”
Welsh and Smith were among speakers Wednesday at the board meeting, while Dr. Boser, a sociology professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a former candidate for Congress, spoke at a previous board meeting.
Speakers also wondered how such an ordinance might affect economic development in the county, and if the county was ready to defend such an ordinance in court.
Also brought up by Broskey were comments made by Deborah Shreckengost, of Blairsville and the Indiana County Second Amendment Sanctuary organization, who has said the commissioners “gave me a draft of the proposed ordinance to go over with my members.”
For her part, Shreckengost recently told the Gazette that “20,000-plus citizens” favor an ordinance.
However, no pro-ordinance speakers have appeared at any recent board meeting.
“You do realize that 90 percent of the people that support this have jobs,” Shreckengost said in a Facebook message on Aug. 12. “We can’t just take off in the middle of the week to attend a meeting.”
To all that, Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said, “I stand on what I was quoted, to date.” At the Aug. 10 meeting, Keith said the language of such an ordinance was still under consideration, and “no advancement has been made to date” on that issue.
Other issues did come up Wednesday, including approval of:
• A regional human services plan for 2022-23 for Armstrong and Indiana counties.
“Annually, we are required by the (Pennsylvania) Department of Human Services to complete a Human Services Block Grant plan,” said Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program Administrator Tammy Calderone.
Such a plan first was produced for the 2018-19 fiscal year for the two counties, and is a joint effort between her agency, Indiana County Department of Human Services, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, and the Armstrong County Community Action Program.
Accompanied by AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson for an online appearance at the Indiana County Commissioners’ meeting, Calderone said the block grant encompasses mental health, intellectual disability and other funding. It was submitted to the state DHS on Aug. 19 after hearings in both counties.
“The overall Armstrong-Indiana Mental Health portion is a little over $4.8 million,” Calderone said. “The intellectual disabilities portion is $1.6 million. For Indiana County the public assistance program is $239,000, the substance abuse portion is $381,000 and the Human Services Development Fund is $71,000.”
Indiana County is required to provide a match for the mental health program of $165,499.
• A cooperation agreement between the county Department of Human Services and Indiana County Community Action Program that grew out of a joint nutritional workshop campaign last year.
County DHS Director Lisa Spencer said it worked so well that her agency will provide another $3,000 from the Human Services Development Fund for ICCAP Executive Director Michelle Faught to expand that campaign.
• A cooperation agreement between the county DHS and Indiana County Head Start. Spencer said HSDF money also was used last year involving life skills that produced “some really great programs” for Early Head Start. HSDF will provide $8,557 for various home safety programs.
• A renewed Child Welfare Information System data sharing agreement with Indiana County Children & Youth Services and agencies in five other counties.
• An agreement between CYS and attorney Thomas Rivosecchi, who provides services as a solicitor and a reviewer of its reports.
• CYS private provider agreements for fiscal 2022-23 with George Junior Republic of Pennsylvania, Taylor Diversion Programs Inc. and The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh.