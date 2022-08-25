Despite the insistence of county officials that there has been no movement on a proposed ordinance regarding the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, five speakers again brought the issue to Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.

“My research describes the Second Amendment Sanctuary as a town, city or county that has adopt a resolution or ordinance rejecting the enforcement of state or federal gun laws perceived to violate the Second Amendment,” said Jeannie M. Broskey of Indiana, who expanded upon points made in her letter published Aug. 15 in the Indiana Gazette.