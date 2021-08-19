HARRISBURG — After a 36-minute debate over the merits of Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed entry of Pennsylvania into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the state Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee voted 7-4 along partisan lines Wednesday to send a letter opposing RGGI to the state Independent Regulatory Review Commission.
“Behind this letter ... are thousands of families, that I represent, who rely on the production of electricity that happens to be carbon-emitting electricity, for their livelihood, not only for themselves but for their children,” said committee Vice Chair Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
IRRC is scheduled to consider a final rulemaking for the commonwealth’s entry into RGGI, also known as a CO2 (carbon dioxide) Budget Trading Program, at a public meeting Sept. 1 in Harrisburg.
Specifically, IRRC will consider proposed Regulation 7-559, which “establishes a program to limit emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.”
The Senate committee’s action follows a letter opposing RGGI sent July 29 to the IRRC by a majority of members of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. On July 28 the state Department of Environmental Protection submitted its proposed final-form rulemaking to IRRC as well as the Environmental Resources and Energy committees in each chamber of the General Assembly.
Pittman voted yes for his panel’s letter along with Chair Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, and fellow Republicans Ryan Aument and Scott Martin of Lancaster County, Scott Hutchinson of Venango County, and Elder Vogel of Beaver County, as well as a proxy yes vote from Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre.
However, that letter was challenged by a minority that sought to shift committee support to a report issued Aug. 9 by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, stating that some trends are now irreversible, with an impact “in every region across the globe.”
“Shouldn’t we be purposefully and persistently directing our full attention and resources to establishing a plan of urgent action to protect Pennsylvania children, families, properties, businesses, workers and communities from the even worse disastrous impact of climate change than what we have already seen set in motion?” asked committee Minority Chair Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester.
She was joined in voting no by fellow Chester County Democrat Katie Muth, with proxy no votes from Sens. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, and Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks.
Pittman said the governor’s estimates of RGGI revenues have wildly fluctuated over the 22 months since he issued an executive order mandating that Pennsylvania join RGGI, which describes itself as the first cap-and-invest regional initiative, a cooperative, market-based effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
“There is no certainty,” Pittman said. “There is no understanding of what this revenue is, what it can be used for, or how real it even is.”
Pittman has maintained that RGGI involves a tax, which would be imposed unconstitutionally by the governor.
“RGGI is not a tax,” Muth contended. “It is a pay-to-pollute fee. It requires coal and gas power plants to pay for their carbon pollution so that they’re being held responsible in a financial manner so that we can limit carbon emissions.”
Comitta said mines and coal-fired plants are already shuttering, referring to the planned September closing of the half-century-old Cheswick Generating Station in Allegheny County and a mine that straddles the border between Greene County in Pennsylvania, and Monongalia County in West Virginia.
“They are closing due to market forces, not RGGI,” Comitta argued Wednesday.
“Even the international fossil fuel business community sees the writing on the wall,” Comitta told her colleagues. “They see their shareholders, their customers, their employees, and their bottom lines demanding a clean energy business model, a model based in scientific and economic reality.”
Muth asked if the committee “plans to meet in the very near future to discuss a pathway forward to reduce Pennsylvania’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and put forth a plan to put us on a pathway to a sustainable future, including job security for those that are in the extraction industry that could face financial hardships when the industry finally taps out, because it will at some point.”
Pittman argued, “it’s easy to talk about the impacts when you don’t live in the backyard of 6,000 megawatts of carbon-emitting electricity that happens to be keeping our lights on right now and keeping us cool. What I find most insulting is the fact that all we are doing, by (the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s) own admission, is shifting power production to West Virginia and Ohio and that is a fact.”
Muth is a co-sponsor along with Santarsiero and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, of Comitta’s Senate Bill 15, which would amend the state’s 1960 Air Pollution Control Act to provide for funding through RGGI “for clean air fund accounts, for the Energy Communities Trust Fund and for Environmental Justice Communities Trust Fund.”
SB 15 was referred on July 26 to the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, after being announced on June 14 at a Harrisburg event attended by Wolf as well as Comitta and state Rep. Dianne Herrin, D-Chester, principal sponsor of companion House Bill 1565.
“This legislation will ensure that our communities can transition to clean and renewable jobs, invest in energy efficient programs, and uplift the health and wellbeing of all Pennsylvanians,” Comitta said, in remarks she echoed at Wednesday’s committee session. “With the threat of the climate crisis, the time to act is now.”
Pittman is principal sponsor of Senate Bill 119, which has passed that chamber and now is in the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Also being called the Pennsylvania Carbon Dioxide Cap and Trade Authorization Act, SB 119 would prohibit the DEP from joining RGGI — or any similar pact — without approval of the General Assembly.