Gov. Tom Wolf has announced what he termed a historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania, meant to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities.
Included is $1 million to go toward construction of 1.5 miles of the Ghost Town Trail to help complete a 32-mile loop rail trail in Indiana and Cambria counties.
It will go to the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, for portions of the trail in Blacklick Township and Nanty Glo Borough.
A National Recreation Trail, the Ghost Town Trail is named for the numerous old mining towns along the corridor that were served by the Ebensburg & Blacklick Railroad and Cambria & Indiana Railroad. The trail winds though the scenic Blacklick Creek watershed, passing interpretive signs and historical artifacts including mining slag, railroad ties, and discarded rail cars.
Also locally, Indiana County Conservation District, is getting $91,300 toward development of Canopy Walk, White Township, including construction of pedestrian walkway, boardwalk and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
And Indiana and Westmoreland counties will get $250,000 toward development of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Salem and Loyalhanna townships, Westmoreland County and Saltsburg Borough, Indiana County.
That work will include rehabilitation of approximately 8.75 miles of trail from the Rangos Trailhead in Salem Township to the West Penn Trail in Saltsburg.
ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements are included.
“Pennsylvania encompasses some of the most beautiful natural areas in the nation,” Wolf said. “By investing in the upkeep and expansion of our recreational areas, we are not only improving the quality of life for citizens. We are making Pennsylvania an even better destination for visitors who will contribute to the economic health of communities all across the commonwealth.”
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said investments are being made in a variety of proposals, including: 43 trail projects; protecting nearly 7,207 acres of open space; 20 projects for rivers conservation; planting 214 acres of streamside forest buffers including 47 that are multifunctional with the possibility of producing a harvestable profit for the landowner; and 141 projects to develop or rehabilitate recreation, park and conservation areas and facilities.
The grants are administered by the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2). Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax; the Environmental Stewardship Fund; the ATV/Snowmobile Fund generated through fees for licenses; and federal monies.