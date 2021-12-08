State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he is impressed with how various agencies are working together to implement the local aspects of a $26 billion opioid settlement, which will bring up to $5.35 million to Indiana County.
“You all are so organized,” he told a roundtable discussion Tuesday at the Indiana Country Club. “This is really impressive what you have worked here.”
That settlement also could bring up to $4.7 million to Armstrong County and $1.3 million to Clarion County, partners with Indiana County in the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission based near Shelocta.
“These are the people who deal with this day in and day out,” said Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith.
“They make us so proud,” County Commissioner Robin Gorman said.
County Commissioner Sherene Hess said the right players were brought to the table four years ago, when the county decided to join the lawsuit brought by four states — Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and North Carolina — against Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.
The county employed the local Marcus & Mack law firm to represent it in the suit. Attorney Bob Marcus also was at the roundtable at the country club.
Shapiro said Indiana is a model for other counties.
“We were able to strike a settlement with those four companies,” Shapiro said.
Pennsylvania’s share of that settlement will be approximately $1.07 billion. The attorney general said 85 cents of every dollar in that share will go to local governments, while 15 cents of every dollar would go to the state government.
“It is much needed and good news for our county,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
He was there as well as representatives of Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, the county’s Department of Human Services, Indiana County Recovery Center, Spirit Life drug and alcohol treatment center, The Open Door behavioral health organization, Armstrong Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana County Community Action Program.
When he announced the settlement in July, Shapiro promised that “the money that will come to Pennsylvania will help offer and expand life-saving treatment options across our commonwealth.”
And treatment is a necessity, even with more than 6,300 arrests in the past five years, and diversion arrests up 18 percent in recent years.
“We cannot arrest our way out of a crisis,” Shapiro said.
AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson compared this settlement with the 1998 multi-state tobacco settlement, saying “that was our model of what not to do.”
“This money ought to go to the people who were injured by (the opioid epidemic),” said Louis Wagner, executive director of Spirit Life, a faith-based state-accredited drug and alcohol treatment center in the Penn Run area.
“Whatever you do, it ought to be sustainable,” Wagner added.
The epidemic has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of deaths to opioids rising in Pennsylvania to 15 a day.
“It was closer to 12 pre-pandemic,” Shapiro said.
The attorney general told the group he would like to return to Indiana County “in six or seven months and have this conversation as the dollars are flowing.”