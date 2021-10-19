Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to Centre, Indiana and Westmoreland counties Monday, as part of a whirlwind effort that already has taken him to 14 counties and will have him in 18 by the end of the day today.
The attorney general, the only Democrat announced so far as a possible successor to Gov. Tom Wolf, amid a growing list of Republican hopefuls, disputed what he’s heard said about Pennsylvania — as being Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Alabama in between.
Instead, he said, it’s an area of “main streets, and if those main streets aren’t strong, then the rest won’t be, either.”
In Indiana County, he came to talk about such “Main Streets” as Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana, telling Spaghetti Benders owner Tony DeLoreto “it is towns like this, and main streets like this, that need investment from Harrisburg.”
But Shapiro also had thoughts on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — and how he would have gone about it differently.
“I understand the aims of RGGI, and the goals,” he told The Indiana Gazette. “I have real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices, hurting families at a time when many are struggling really to put food on the table.”
He did not say he opposed Pennsylvania’s entry into the regional compact to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector, something that now includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
However, he said, “I am really concerned about the impact on jobs in the energy sector. I do not want to displace workers from their jobs. I’m really concerned about the process.”
If he is elected governor next year, Shapiro would seek “to bring all the parties together and make sure we are listening to one another, to make sure we are protecting these jobs in the energy sector and creating new ones.”
He thought the ideas of renewable energy and clean energy should not be “either/or,” and said he wanted to assure that consumers “are not paying higher energy bills.”
DeLoreto and 9th Street Deli owners Stephen and Richelle McCabe each have had to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeLoreto is preparing to reopen his fire-damaged restaurant, which could happen next month. The McCabes have been dealing with supply lines.
“It has gotten a lot worse in the past two months,” Stephen McCabe told Shapiro.
Richelle McCabe said the problems involve “random stuff every week,” but a shopping trip earlier in the day to the Southtowne Plaza Walmart provided her with a surprise.
“We have more chips than Walmart right now,” she told Shapiro.
The tour began with the First Commonwealth Bank Indiana offices, where Shapiro met with former state House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, now an FCB regional president.
Then, it was down the street to the Indiana County Democratic headquarters, where he met volunteer Connie Scanga, then to a newly opened Pan Asia Cafe, where he encountered Faye Bradwick, Don Lancaster and Romona and Than John.
Then it was over to Spaghetti Benders, then a stop in front of the county courthouse, then 9th Street Deli where Shapiro purchased lunch for himself and his daughter Sophia, a student at the University of Pittsburgh taking Monday’s tour with her father.
Shapiro said he had talked about education when he announced his candidacy last week in Pittsburgh, and was asked in Indiana about the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania and six schools about to be merged into two.
Last week the PASSHE Board of Governors gave the green light to a new Pennsylvania Western University, which will encompass existing schools in California, Clarion and Edinboro.
It plans to take similar action later this fall regarding Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Shapiro said he was concerned for the towns that surround those PASSHE campuses.
“I understand what they’re doing,” the attorney general said of the western and northeastern groupings. “It is a whole ‘nother thing to undermine a community that houses a State System school.”
He wants to strengthen the PASSHE system — and protect surrounding communities.