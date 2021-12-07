The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is signing off on the state’s entry into the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“The Office of Legal Review analyzed the rule making packet and determined that existing state law does not prevent this regulation from being promulgated,” according to a statement released by Shapiro’s office Monday. “The rule of law is the foundation of all the work of our office. The scope of our review under the Commonwealth Attorneys Act is limited and we are prevented by law from rejecting a proposed regulation based on policy concerns.”
That did not go over well with state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chairman Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, who said Shapiro in his role as an announced candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor “deceptively issued press statements about not being sure if RGGI is right for Pennsylvania in an attempt to shamefully appease his extremely necessary union voting block.”
Metcalf said “resistance to the Wolf/Shapiro unconstitutional and unlawful RGGI scheme must remain absolute across the Commonwealth.”
Metcalfe seems to refer to such remarks as those Shapiro made recently in Indiana, where he told The Indiana Gazette he would have gone about RGGI differently.
“I understand the aims of RGGI, and the goals,” Shapiro said on Oct. 18. “I have real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices, hurting families at a time when many are struggling really to put food on the table.”
He did not say he opposed Pennsylvania’s entry into the regional compact to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector, something that now includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
However, he said, “I am really concerned about the impact on jobs in the energy sector. I do not want to displace workers from their jobs. I’m really concerned about the process.”
He pledged, if he is elected governor next year, Shapiro would seek “to bring all the parties together and make sure we are listening to one another, to make sure we are protecting these jobs in the energy sector and creating new ones.”