Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock said he will not enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, because he can’t.
“I don’t have the authority to do that,” Fyock said Monday afternoon. “It is something that has to be dealt with on the state level.”
Fyock said “proper precautions” should be taken, including hand-washing, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Fyock’s comments followed what Wolf called “additional, temporary mitigation measures” that went into effect Saturday and would remain so through 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Included is a ban on all in-person indoor dining at bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events, though outdoor dining and take-out food and alcohol sales may continue “subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law.”
Also, the governor is banning indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people, except for religious services in places of congregate worship, and outdoor gatherings and events or more than 50 people.
Other restrictions also were implemented through Jan. 4, as are listed on the governor’s website, including the closure of fitness facilities, as well as indoor entertainment venues including theaters, concert venues, museums and casinos.
Elsewhere there is a 50 percent limit on in-person businesses serving the public.
In Indiana County, Fyock said there is no ordinance on the county level dealing with such restrictions, as one would find on the state level or on the local level in communities such as State College.
The borough of Indiana considered putting the force of a local ordinance behind state COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, but borough council tabled the ordinance.
As for the governor’s latest orders, Fyock said, “I feel it is a shame that it has to be done.”
Fyock compared his decision with those made by sheriffs James Albert in Westmoreland County and Marcus Simms in Greene County.
In a statement to the Greensburg Tribune-Review, Albert said his 40 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, district judge and, now, sheriff taught him there is a delicate balance between enforcing government mandates and “at the same time protecting individual civil liberties.”
Albert told the newspaper that he believes Wolf’s restrictions violate that balance.