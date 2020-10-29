Indiana County Det. Bradley Shields was promoted Tuesday to serve as the chief county detective in the district attorney’s office. He succeeds David Rostis, who recently retired after more than 16 years in the position. Shields’ appointment, and the $27.75 hourly pay for the position, took effect Oct. 19, the Indiana County salary board announced.
In other business, the panel approved several other personnel moves throughout the courthouse, jail and nursing home. The board:
• Promoted Jessica Shirley from full-time intake technician to full-time conference officer in the domestic relations section at $13.82 an hour effective Oct. 19.
• Hired Evelyn Dunmire as a full-time secretary in Indiana District Court at a rate of $11.62 an hour beginning Nov. 2.
• Promoted Ronald Nagle Jr. and Jacob Pepper, each from part-time to full-time correctional officer in the Indiana County Jail, both at $17 an hour effective Oct. 27.
• Changed Lindsay Gibson, a full-time registered nurse to a per diem registered nurse at Communities at Indian Haven, at her request, effective Oct. 4 at $38 an hour.
• Changed Brenda Farris from per diem certified nurse aide to per diem licensed practical nurse at Indian Haven, reflecting a change in her training, effective Oct. 20 at $22 an hour.
• Promoted Riley Dawson from regular part-time to full-time CNA at Indian Haven at $12.31 an hour effective Nov. 15.
• Hired Emilee Shaffer as a temporary CNA in training, a position authorized by Pennsylvania Department of Health in response to COVID-19 pandemic-related staff-ing issues at nursing homes, at $11.50 an hour effective Sept. 28.
• Hired Heather Rundle as a full-time CNA at $13.55 an hour effective Oct. 14.
• Hired Cody Henry as a full-time housekeeping aide at Indian Haven at $10.30 an hour beginning Oct. 26.
• Hired Akouwa Bilezaepse Tchekpassi as a full-time CNA at Indian Haven at $13.19 an hour effective Oct. 21.
• Hired Madison Jones as a per diem CNA at $18 an hour effective Oct. 20.
• Hired Mary Ann Higgins as a full-time CNA at $14.49 an hour beginning Nov. 2.
• Hired Stacy Steiner as a per diem CNA at $18 an hour beginning Oct. 28.
• Rehired Sandra Winning as a full-time LPN at Indian Haven beginning Nov. 2 at $21.16 an hour.
• Acknowledged without comment the departures from county employment of Sarah Ross, Miranda Wolfe, Brock Carrik, Meaghan Strong, Victoria Cressley, Crystal Sprague and Holly Orr.