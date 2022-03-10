As pointed out Wednesday by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, March 16 will mark the second anniversary of a disaster emergency declared by the county to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It authorized the county to suspend procedures such as advertising and accepting bids, purchasing supplies and materials, renting equipment, entering into contracts and hiring temporary workers for the performance of required public work.
It also directed the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman “to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency.”
Stutzman said that emergency was declared 10 days before Indiana County had its first COVID-positive case, something not confirmed until March 27, 2020, by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of this week, there appear to be silver linings amid the two-year-old COVID-19 cloud over Indiana County.
“We seem to be seeing much improvement in the past couple of weeks,” Stutzman told the commissioners.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, Indiana had a PCR or Polymerase Chain Reaction rate of 6.2 percent during the week ending March 4. That’s a 3.7 percent decrease from the previous week, and the sixth straight decline reported for the county.
“The current statewide PCR rate is at 4.6 percent, which is 2 percent lower than the last seven-day period,” Stutzman said.
Based on the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, he said, Indiana County is in the “low” category, but under the original CDC criteria, Indiana would be in the “substantial” category.
“Many of our neighboring counties remain in the ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ category,” Stutzman said. “Sixteen Pennsylvania counties have been reduced to the ‘moderate’ category, mostly in the eastern part of the state. No Pennsylvania counties are categorized as ‘low rate’ as of (Wednesday’s) CDC report.”
However, the cloud remains, including a low rate of vaccinations, both overall and of those ages 5 to 24.
The overall picture through Wednesday shows 47.4 percent of Indiana Countians have been fully vaccinated, compared to 50.9 percent in Jefferson County, 51.9 percent in Clearfield, 58.4 percent in Cambria, 59.8 percent in Westmoreland and 62.5 percent in Armstrong.
As for the latter, younger category, “almost no one in that age group” has been vaccinated, said Ron Riley, a retired hospital administrator who compiles statistics seen daily in The Indiana Gazette.
It is not for a lack of trying. Stutzman said The Arc of Indiana County is again offering vaccination clinics to individuals with any disabilities, as well as their families, households, service providers and staff.
Its second clinic is scheduled for March 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at The Arc, 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana.
As pointed out previously by Arc Board President Roxie Johnston and Executive Director Michelle Jordan, the effort is in collaboration with the United Way of Indiana County and MainLine Pharmacy of Blairsville, and it is conducted in a sensory safe location with experienced volunteers to assist with the process.
Consent forms are available at the arcindiana.org website, or individuals can call (724) 349-8320. All shots are available the day of the clinic for those needing a first shot, second shot or booster.
Also, Stutzman said, four additional COVID-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total for Indiana County over the past two years to 346.
Stutzman said work with the Pennsylvania Rural Health Initiative is progressing, and that the County Working Group met again with state Department of Health officials to discuss options for targeting area rural communities.
“Additional local representatives have been asked to join the working group from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, United Way of Indiana, County Pastoral Support Group, and additional administrative staff from (Indiana Regional Medical Center),” Stutzman said.
He said he also has a meeting set up later this week with Riley and League of Women Voters of Indiana County President Anne Simmons.
Also, according to the CDC, Stutzman said, in the seven days ending March 5, Indiana County has had a 37.31 percent decrease in positive COVID cases, a 25.29 percent decrease in COVID testing, a 27.5 percent decrease in COVID hospital admissions, and a 0.7 percent decrease in the number of COVID patients in intensive care.
Stutzman also reported another part of the dark cloud, in the latest report on virus content in wastewater processed by the Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to the borough’s website, the COVID-19 RNA (ribonucleic acid) levels at the plant have increased slightly since the last sample testing. Stutzman said it was the first time for an increase since Jan. 22.
The county also continues to monitor the flu, saying there have been 273 confirmed cases, up 51 in the past three weeks, with the predominant strain being Type A flu.