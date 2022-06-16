The state House passed legislation Wednesday authored by Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), to bring the disability placard renewal process into the 21st century.
“Many PennDOT driver services are available online, including renewal of driver’s licenses, photo IDs and vehicle registrations,” Silvis said. “It only makes sense to add disability placards to this list.”
House Bill 2337, sponsored by Silvis with 19 co-sponsors, including Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to allow for an online renewal application process for disability placards. Once the online renewal was complete, a printable temporary placard would be available until a permanent one is sent by PennDOT.
Until year’s end, Silvis will have a district that includes Saltsburg in Indiana County, as well as Bell, Derry and Loyalhanna townships and other communities in Westmoreland County and Parks Township, and Apollo and Leechburg boroughs in Armstrong County.
HB 2337 now goes to the Senate for its consideration.