The state House has passed and sent to the Senate an area lawmaker’s bill aimed at increasing transparency for building code applicants and accountability for code administrators.
“Many property and business owners who are not professional builders have been facing unnecessary roadblocks during construction projects,” said state Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), prime sponsor of House Bill 1790, which passed that chamber by a 197-3 margin.
“They are verbally told of changes needed before a permit will be issued or problems discovered during an inspection without the code official citing relevant code,” Silvis said.
“As a result, it is difficult to dispute the requirements. My bill will provide clarity so that necessary fixes can be made, and overzealous code officials can be held accountable.”
HB 1790 would require inspectors to cite specific code references when a permit application is denied in part or in whole; complete inspections during normal business hours unless otherwise agreed to by the permit holder; provide a written description of items not in compliance with the Uniform Construction Code within one business day of inspection; and provide notification on the permit application about the process and grounds to file a complaint against a certified code administrator.