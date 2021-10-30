Six candidates are vying for four seats on the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
In order of their listing on the Indiana County elections website, they’re Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro (D/R), Sue Rieg (D), Barbara Barker (D), Thomas R. Harley (D/R), Jim Shaffer (R) and Doug Steve (R).
Cuccaro is board vice president, Barker and Harley also are incumbents, Steve is a former school director, and Rieg a former teacher and principal in district schools. Shaffer is the only candidate without IASD experience, but he and his wife sought out IASD when they married because of its high rankings and recognition.
o o o
“We’ve managed to get our students back to school in person this fall, despite whatever is happening around us and their different opinions about the current climate,” Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said. “I don’t think there is any substitute for in-person learning.”
Cuccaro, 60, of White Township, resides with her husband, John. They raised two children, and she works as an attorney in Indiana and serves as director of development for Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill University, Greensburg, where she also served on its board of trustees for 12 years.
She is in her second term on the school board. In addition to her position as board vice president, Cuccaro chairs the district’s Audit and Finance Committee.
“We have a very healthy balance sheet,” she said recently. She also thought the board had made all kinds of progress, with projects ranging from “a wonderful new elementary reading program” to new turf at the high school’s Andy Kuzneski Field.
She also has served on the board of First Commonwealth Bank, and according to LinkedIn she serves as editor of the Indiana Law Journal, and as board member and secretary with the James Finnegan Foundation in Harrisburg.
o o o
Sue Rieg, 61, of White Township, is a longtime professor in the Department of Professional Studies in Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and recently she was interim dean of the College of Education and Communications.
Rieg, who resides with her husband, Mike, and their dog Lucy, also formerly was a teacher in Indiana Area School District, where she started her professional career four decades ago, and principal of East Pike Elementary School. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from IUP and a doctorate and certification as a principal from Duquesne University.
“School boards are charged by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association with leading and advocating effectively for great public education,” Rieg said. “Who better to lead and advocate for public education than a career educator who has no agenda other than to uphold the district’s mission of providing supportive and engaging educational experiences that will prepare students to be productive citizens who positively impact society?”
She pledged to be “fully engaged, culturally responsive, (to) listen to all stakeholders, work collaboratively with other school board and community members, and find innovative ways to support (professionally and financially) the school district’s students, faculty, administration, and staff.”
Among her achievements was to lead a team that was awarded Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Innovative Teacher Residency Grant totaling close to $1 million dollars.
o o o
Barbara Barker, 39, is seeking a second term on the board. She is a resident of Indiana Borough and a third-generation family farmer, as well as a mother of two kids in the district, one in junior high and one in elementary school.
Her functions on the board include being Indiana Area’s representative on the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board. In that first term on the IASD board, Barker said she never voted for a tax increase, but worked to improve communication in the district. Barker said she also has worked to improve facilities for special education and continue to make sure programs run effectively and efficiently.
She also said her top priority is to be a watchdog of taxpayer money while balancing academics.
“I will not make any promises or say something just to get elected,” she said. “I’m here to make sure every district resident has an open and honest line of communication with the board. Residents deserve to know how their hard-earned dollars are being spent. We cannot afford to have a select few people controlling the narrative; we need board members who will represent working-class people.”
She pledged that “together we can put the best interests of the community and our children at heart.”
She also invited residents to visit her website at barkerforindiana.com.
o o o
Thomas R. Harley, 66, is seeking his third term on the IASD board.
“After eight years you certainly know what you are getting,” he said, including his being “dedicated to improving our student outcome (and) to keeping our expenses under control.”
He believes his background in construction and design work will help. Harley is head architect with an Indiana-based firm that has designed a wide variety of projects and building types throughout western Pennsylvania.
“We are literally, with 21 employees, the largest firm between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg,” Harley said.
He can see achievements on the school board.
“The existing board has done a fantastic job of bringing us through the pandemic,” Harley said. Also, having no tax increase in five years “is just incredible.”
In addition, he said, “We’ve forged closer ties to IUP,” with almost 30 master’s and Ph.D. students helping IASD with literature and behavior.
“These are students at the university that are working their practicums in our building,” Harley said.
He also noted how IASD is getting dual credit classes off the ground “in a meaningful way,” with IUP and Westmoreland County Community College.
Harley has lived in Indiana for more than 30 years.
“My three kids graduated from the high school and my son still lives in the area with his two children,” Harley said. “I’ve been heavily involved with improving the (YMCA of Indiana County) and their work out there.”
He also has long been involved with the Optimist Club of Indiana.
o o o
Jim Shaffer, 43, is an emergency room physician with five children, two of whom are currently in Indiana Area schools.
“My wife and I have lived in Indiana Borough since 2016,” Shaffer said. “We have hosted five foreign exchange students through International Student Exchange for the IASD. We are also foster parents through (Children and Youth Services). We originally moved to this area for the school district. Over our time here we have seen a decline in the quality of education the students are receiving.”
Shaffer is running because he believes it is important for parents to be involved in their children’s education. As a physician, Shaffer believes he can help guide the district through ever-changing guidelines the pandemic has caused.
“I realize the pandemic has caused huge changes over that time,” Shaffer said. “This world has many problems facing it. The country is deeply divided politically. Our children deserve an education that is free of politics. Test scores are dropping while we as a society are more worried about political correctness. A vote for me will ensure that our local schools will focus on reading, writing and mathematics. Without a strong foundation in these subjects, our children will be ill equipped to face the world they will inherit.”
He concluded: “Politicians should never be left in control of our children‘s health or education. As a parent I will be a voice to represent parents’ interests on the school board. The news nearly nightly is filled with stories of parents who have to deal with school boards more concerned with agendas than education. I will be receptive to the community and will be their voice if elected.”
o o o
Doug Steve, 52, “decided to run again for the Indiana School Board as I’ve seen a steady decline in our overall educational environment over the past two years,” he said. “I am a strong proponent of doing what’s best for kids within the framework of an annual budget.”
Steve said the slogan in Indiana 15 years ago was “to be a premier school district in the state.”
Today, however, he said, “Indiana probably isn’t even considered a premier school district in the county let alone the state; and that is sad. Past and present school board members often want to compare Indiana to other strong school districts such as Upper St. Clair, Hampton and Latrobe. Today, we aren’t near these schools for providing a top-notch education like Indiana once was.”
“We need to get back to being compared to these schools and the way to do this is through a strong curriculum and letting our outstanding teaching staff teach,” Steve said.
Steve is a lifelong resident of Indiana, a graduate of Indiana High School and IUP, with bachelor’s degrees in business education and accounting, as well as a master’s degree in Education.
“I have previously served on the Indiana School Board for eight years with two of those years as board president,” Steve said. “I am currently the owner/investment executive at Crimson Wealth Management Group where I oversee approximately $40 million of assets under management. I have two children that are students in the Indiana Area School District.”
He said state test scores from last year are coming in sharply lower.
“Instead of blaming the pandemic, let’s roll up our sleeves and review the decisions made the past two years and see how they’ve made a negative impact on our educational system,” Steve said. “During my previous two terms on the school board, I am most proud of how state test scores showed growth each year that I was on the school board and secondly, in 2017, negotiating the lowest percentage increase in a teachers’ contract over its lifetime in district history. This was done by both sides doing what was best for the kids in a professional and respectful manner.”