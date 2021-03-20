There is only one contested countywide race in May’s primary election — for register of wills, recorder of deeds and clerk of orphans’ court.
One Democrat, Marlene M. Connelly, and two Republicans, Maria Jack and Karen Vehovic-Green, have filed to compete for the four-year term. Vehovic-Green is the incumbent, and Jack has been serving as first deputy in the Office of Register & Recorder.
In other row office races, Republican Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. is running unopposed for a third term, incumbent county treasurer Kimberly McCullough, a Republican, is unopposed, and Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who has cross-filed, is alone on the ballot for a fourth six-year term.
No less than 10 candidates have filed to compete for four at-large seats on the Indiana Area school board: incumbents Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Thomas A. Harley and Barbara Barker are joined by Doug Steve, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Shaffer, Sue Rieg, Diane Antonacci, Bradley Kapp and Justin Reese. All have cross-filed.
There will be a couple other school board races on the ballot as well. All candidates have cross-filed.
In the Blairsville-Saltsburg district, George R. Boros and Jessica Clawson are running for a seat in Region II. Also appearing are incumbent Rick Harper, who is unopposed in Region I, and Melanie Cribbs Pantalone and Nathan Baird for two seats in Region III. Current board members Holly Hall, Holly Gibson and Linda Brown are not seeking re-election.
At Homer-Center, three candidates have filed for four seats: Misty D. Hunt and incumbents Vicki L. Smith and Michael Bertig.
There will be no competition in the Marion Center Area district, where incumbents Charles S. Beatty Jr. is unopposed in Region I, Tony J. Moretti is likewise in Region II, and Charles R. Glasser and Dwight E. Farmery are running for two seats in Region III.
At Penns Manor, no one is on the ballot in Region I, Robert R. Packer is the lone filer in Region II, and incumbent Tammy Dalton and Kacy Crowley and Nicholas S. Hanson are competing for two seats in Region III.
In the Purchase Line district, incumbents Scott Gearhart, Michael J. Moyer, Michele Buterbaugh and E. Jean Gearhart Harkleroad are on the ballot for four seats. Meanwhile, Sandra L. Fyock is unopposed for a two-year seat.
At United, no one is on the ballot in Regions I or III, and incumbents Eric Matava and Shaun R. McGinnis are unopposed for two seats in Region II.
While no candidates have filed for a host of municipal positions, there are a smattering of contested races. All are four-year terms unless otherwise noted. Races are not listed where no one has filed to run.{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}DEMOCRATS{/h3}
ARMAGH BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Linda Fleming
Inspector of elections (District 2): Terry Young
BANKS TOWNSHIP
No one filed for any position.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Tax collector: Sandra Kirkland
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
Mayor: Ronald E. Evanko
Council (Ward 1): Kaitlyn Sagely
Council (Ward 2): Neila Diane Johnson
Council (Ward 3): Adele M. Davis, Jeff Marshall
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Constable: Charles Westover
Supervisor, six-year term: Richard Coffman
Tax collector: Gloria Mitchell
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Judge of election (District 1): Barbara Bailey
Judge of election (District 2): Linda Bufagna
Inspector of election (District 1): Karen Mack
Inspector of election (District 2): Terri L. Thomas
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Tax collector: Brenda J. Pizer
Inspector of election (District 1): SueAnn Markel
Inspector of election (District 2): Robin L. Fisher
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Dwight A. Winebark
Tax collector: Vicki Best
Inspector of election: Barbara J. Mack
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: John Tony Maggio
Supervisor, six-year term: Dave “Butch” Smyers, Paul Colgan
Tax collector: Monica Lazor Jones
Judge of election (District 2): Patty Gaydosh
Inspector of election (District 2): Eva R. Yancy, Heather Thomas
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Constable: Russell Leap
CHERRY TREE BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
CLYMER BOROUGH
Council: John A. Hughmanic, Stephanie A. Brilhart, Louis Tate
Council, two-year term: Kirby Griffin
Inspector of election: Susan Myers Super
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Lester Price
Judge of election (District 1): Margaret E. Karp
Inspector of election (District 1): Sandra M. Becker
Inspector of election (District 3): Esther Ciocca
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
Judge of election: Judy Groom
Inspector of election: Gail Smith
ERNEST BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
Tax collector: Elizabeth Smochek
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Sharon Stewart
Supervisor, six-year term: Jon Perry
Inspector of election: Sharon Stewart
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Allen L. Shirley
Judge of election (District 3): Bonnie J. Pozzini James
Inspector of election (District 1): Hazel Helmick
Judge of election (District 3): Patricia A. Bash
HOMER CITY BOROUGH
Mayor: Arlene Wanatosky
Council (four seats): Christina Worcester, Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., Matthew Black
Council, two-year term (two seats): Richard Jones, Jennifer Jaworski
Inspector of election (District 1): Margaret Susan Snyder
Inspector of election (District 2): Bonita Craft
INDIANA BOROUGH
Mayor: Joseph Trimarchi
Council, Ward 1: Joshua Kratsa
Council, Ward 2 (two seats): Donald Lancaster, Gerald Smith, Shavonne Arthurs
Council, Ward 3 (two seats): Betsy Sarneso, Kaela A. Cardarella
Council, Ward 4: Sara Stewart
Tax collector: James P. Smith Jr.
Judge of election 2/2: Ken Watkins
Inspector of election 2/2 (one each party): Jeannie M. Brosky, Sarah Watkins
Inspector of election 4: Elaine Mulvihill
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Judge of election: Paula Griffith
Inspector of election: Marilyn Gleason
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
No one filed for any position.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Tax collector: Elizabeth Hermann
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
No one filed for any position.
MARION CENTER
No one filed for any position.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Diane Ford
Auditor: April Boyer
Tax collector: Patricia Matko-Goodlin
PINE TOWNSHIP
Tax collector: Joan C. Stupic
Inspector of election (District 1): Judith K. Hill
PLUMVILLE BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one filed for any position.
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
Mayor: Karen M. Cumberledge
Council (four seats): Terry D. Cumberledge, John A. Lombardo
Judge of election: Bonnie McGregor
SHELOCTA BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
SMICKSBURG BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
No one filed for any position.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Inspector of election (District 1): Rhoda M. Stewart
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Steven L. Shetler, Jerry Lichtenfels
Judge of elecion (District 1): Judy Snyder
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Judy Holliday
Judge of election 3/1: Vickie Enciso
Judge of election 4/5: Joan Peterman
Inspector of election 3/1: Juanita A. Bufalini
Inspector of election 3/3: Paula Borish Daskivich
Inspector of election 4/5: Patricia Anne Holmes
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Donald L. Maryai
Judge of election (District 1): Teresa Bachy
Judge of election (District 2): Brenda Fasenmyer
Inspector of election (District 1): Patti Veshinfsky, Lisa Newhouse
Inspector of election (District 2): Lynda Michele Penrose{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}REPUBLICANS{/h3}
ARMAGH BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Constable, six-year term: Frederick G. Yarnick
Supervisor, six-year term: William G. Reeger
Tax collector: Chantelle Todd
Judge of election (District 2): Marcia Hartman
Inspector of election (District 2): Denise Weiss
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Carole Pierce
Judge of election: Carole Pierce
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Timothy N. Stewart
Tax collector: Tiffany Stewart
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
Tax collector: Jonathan J. Santoro
Judge of election (District 1): Joan K. Reynolds
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Hunter Overdorff, Cody Baroni
Judge of election: Noah Clevenger, Erin Lightner
Inspector of election: Connie Evans
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Tax collector: Donald A. Davis
Inspector of election (District 1): Jennifer E. Henry
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Larry Henry
Tax collector: Ganene R. Smith
Judge of election (District 1): Laura Hutcheson
Judge of election (District 2): Kathy Cornman
Inspector of election (District 1): Terry Semsick
Inspector of election (District 2): Delores Donelson
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Thomas R. Baun, Elmer M. Williard
Judge of election: Gloria Mack
Inspector of election: Pearleen G. Spicher
CENTER TOWNSHIP
No one filed for any position.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Catherine G. Hildebrand
Supervisor, six-year term: Terry Stiffler
Tax collector: Karen L. Markel
Judge of election (District 1): Kathryn S. Porter
Judge of election (District 2): Cynthia L. Misko
Inspector of election (District 1): Ruth Ann Fulton, Rosemary Markel
CHERRY TREE BOROUGH
Council: Holly Srock
Tax collector: Arlan L. Kratz
CLYMER BOROUGH
Mayor: Christina M. King
Tax collector: Daniel Berkey
Judge of election: Daniel Berkey
Inspector of election: Sandra K. Heller
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Tax collector: Scott Corbin
Judge of election (District 2): Toni Lee Cramer
Judge of election (District 3): Carol Elwood
Inspector of election (District 1): Carla J. Jones
Inspector of election (District 2): Hope D. Reid
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
Mayor: Robert Lee Rossiter Jr.
Council (three seats): Jessica McCunn, Robert C. Fairman, Joshua I. Anderson
Tax collector: Stefanie Anderson
ERNEST BOROUGH
Mayor: Sandra M. Waldenville
GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Robert E. Sheesley
Tax collector: Rebecca J. Goss
Judge of election: Darla J. Coble
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Lisa Syster
Auditor, four-year term: Robin Sarnovsky
Supervisor, six-year term: David Powell
Tax collector: Patty Ferringer Houck
Judge of election (District 1): Debra J. Bartlebaugh
HOMER CITY BOROUGH
Tax collector: Thomas Brett Citeroni
Judge of election (District 1): Sheila Charnego
Judge of election (District 2): Kathleen A. McAnulty
INDIANA BOROUGH
Mayor: William B. Simmons
Council, Ward 2: Jesse Collier
Council, Ward 4: Tamara Collazzo
Tax collector: William C. Lundstrom II
Judge of election, 1: Tammy L. Weaver
Judge of election, 3/4: Susan Deemer
Inspector of election, 2/2: Marie McCoy
Inspector of election, 4: Karen B. Cass
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Kimberly June Potts
Supervisor, six-year term: Brian Fike
Tax collector: Debra J. Askew, Jodi Rummell, Janet L. Potts
Inspector of election: Karen Gromley
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Darla D. Travis
Supervisor, six-year term: Dean A. Martin
Tax collector: Karen Jordan Blose
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Raymond Irwin
Supervisor, six-year term: Larry H. Marshall, Bryan Pritchard
Tax collector: Tyler Foose, Jody Eyler
Judge of election: Celeste Irwin
Inspector of election: Darla A. Smith
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Richard Wells
Tax collector: Rhonda Marsh Fairman, Alice Ferringer
Judge of election: Melissa Lightner
Inspector of election: Louise DeVaughn
MARION CENTER BOROUGH
Council, two-year term: Jerry V. Snyder
Tax collector: Sharon I. Ackerson
Judge of election: James L. Sisitki
Inspector of election: Pamela McManus
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Edward M. Freno
Judge of election: Nancy Duck
Inspector of election: Sharon Kay Chura, Suzanne Globun
PINE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Christopher Cameron
Judge of election (District 1): Sharon J. Roles
Judge of election (District 3): Linda Shultz
Inspector of election (District 3): Joseph Shultz
PLUMVILLE BOROUGH
Tax collector: Gary L. McIntire
Judge of election: Joan S. Yagle
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Auditor, two-year term: Rachelle A. Winters
Supervisor, six-year term: Tyler Keith, Wendi Strittmatter, Anthony Mano
Supervisor, two-year term: Tyler Keith
Tax collector: Bobbie Farren
Judge of election: Wanda K. Rising
Inspector of election: Donna Mae Ruffner
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
Mayor: Douglas S. Kull
SHELOCTA BOROUGH
Mayor: Rita Schreckengost
Council: Matthew Schreckengost
Judge of election: Nellie Dunlap
Inspector of election: Patricia McConnell, Dorothy Cravener
SMICKSBURG BOROUGH
No one filed for any position.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Michael G. Armstrong, Luke VanHorn, Timothy R. Marshall
Tax collector: June E. Thomas
Judge of election: Kathie J. VanHorn
Inspector of election: Bonnie L. Brewer
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: Kenneth A. Umholtz
Tax collector: Donna Jean Krall
Inspector of election (District 2): Georgette Y. Janicsko
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Auditor, six-year term: Omer Wagner
Supervisor, six-year term: Virginia Somers, Kevin D. Baird, Thomas A. Polenik
Tax collector: Debbie Boring
Judge of election (District 2): Denise M. Miljenovich
Inspector of election (District 1): Delores Thompson
Inspector of election (District 2): Marceda A. Smith
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term (two seats): Gail L. McCauley, Sandra Gillette
Tax collector: Jeff Mack
Judge of election, 1: Hillary Magas
Judge of election, 2: Diane M. Colley
Judge of election, 3/2: James R. Evans II
Judge of election, 3/3: Lynda M. Bruner
Judge of election, 6: Christine Evans
Inspector of election, 1: Marilyn Magas
Inspector of election, 2: Lynn Misko
Inspector of election, 3/3: Jenna-Marie Celtnieks
Inspector of election, 4-5: Margaret Marshall
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Supervisor, six-year term: James Blair