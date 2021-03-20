Vote signs
Jupiterimages

There is only one contested countywide race in May’s primary election — for register of wills, recorder of deeds and clerk of orphans’ court.

One Democrat, Marlene M. Connelly, and two Republicans, Maria Jack and Karen Vehovic-Green, have filed to compete for the four-year term. Vehovic-Green is the incumbent, and Jack has been serving as first deputy in the Office of Register & Recorder.

In other row office races, Republican Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. is running unopposed for a third term, incumbent county treasurer Kimberly McCullough, a Republican, is unopposed, and Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who has cross-filed, is alone on the ballot for a fourth six-year term.

No less than 10 candidates have filed to compete for four at-large seats on the Indiana Area school board: incumbents Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Thomas A. Harley and Barbara Barker are joined by Doug Steve, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Shaffer, Sue Rieg, Diane Antonacci, Bradley Kapp and Justin Reese. All have cross-filed.

There will be a couple other school board races on the ballot as well. All candidates have cross-filed.

In the Blairsville-Saltsburg district, George R. Boros and Jessica Clawson are running for a seat in Region II. Also appearing are incumbent Rick Harper, who is unopposed in Region I, and Melanie Cribbs Pantalone and Nathan Baird for two seats in Region III. Current board members Holly Hall, Holly Gibson and Linda Brown are not seeking re-election.

At Homer-Center, three candidates have filed for four seats: Misty D. Hunt and incumbents Vicki L. Smith and Michael Bertig.

There will be no competition in the Marion Center Area district, where incumbents Charles S. Beatty Jr. is unopposed in Region I, Tony J. Moretti is likewise in Region II, and Charles R. Glasser and Dwight E. Farmery are running for two seats in Region III.

At Penns Manor, no one is on the ballot in Region I, Robert R. Packer is the lone filer in Region II, and incumbent Tammy Dalton and Kacy Crowley and Nicholas S. Hanson are competing for two seats in Region III.

In the Purchase Line district, incumbents Scott Gearhart, Michael J. Moyer, Michele Buterbaugh and E. Jean Gearhart Harkleroad are on the ballot for four seats. Meanwhile, Sandra L. Fyock is unopposed for a two-year seat.

At United, no one is on the ballot in Regions I or III, and incumbents Eric Matava and Shaun R. McGinnis are unopposed for two seats in Region II.

While no candidates have filed for a host of municipal positions, there are a smattering of contested races. All are four-year terms unless otherwise noted. Races are not listed where no one has filed to run.{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}DEMOCRATS{/h3}

ARMAGH BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Linda Fleming

Inspector of elections (District 2): Terry Young

BANKS TOWNSHIP

No one filed for any position.

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP

Tax collector: Sandra Kirkland

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

Mayor: Ronald E. Evanko

Council (Ward 1): Kaitlyn Sagely

Council (Ward 2): Neila Diane Johnson

Council (Ward 3): Adele M. Davis, Jeff Marshall

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP

Constable: Charles Westover

Supervisor, six-year term: Richard Coffman

Tax collector: Gloria Mitchell

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP

Judge of election (District 1): Barbara Bailey

Judge of election (District 2): Linda Bufagna

Inspector of election (District 1): Karen Mack

Inspector of election (District 2): Terri L. Thomas

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Tax collector: Brenda J. Pizer

Inspector of election (District 1): SueAnn Markel

Inspector of election (District 2): Robin L. Fisher

CANOE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Dwight A. Winebark

Tax collector: Vicki Best

Inspector of election: Barbara J. Mack

CENTER TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: John Tony Maggio

Supervisor, six-year term: Dave “Butch” Smyers, Paul Colgan

Tax collector: Monica Lazor Jones

Judge of election (District 2): Patty Gaydosh

Inspector of election (District 2): Eva R. Yancy, Heather Thomas

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

Constable: Russell Leap

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

CLYMER BOROUGH

Council: John A. Hughmanic, Stephanie A. Brilhart, Louis Tate

Council, two-year term: Kirby Griffin

Inspector of election: Susan Myers Super

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Lester Price

Judge of election (District 1): Margaret E. Karp

Inspector of election (District 1): Sandra M. Becker

Inspector of election (District 3): Esther Ciocca

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH

Judge of election: Judy Groom

Inspector of election: Gail Smith

ERNEST BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH

Tax collector: Elizabeth Smochek

GRANT TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Sharon Stewart

Supervisor, six-year term: Jon Perry

Inspector of election: Sharon Stewart

GREEN TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Allen L. Shirley

Judge of election (District 3): Bonnie J. Pozzini James

Inspector of election (District 1): Hazel Helmick

Judge of election (District 3): Patricia A. Bash

HOMER CITY BOROUGH

Mayor: Arlene Wanatosky

Council (four seats): Christina Worcester, Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., Matthew Black

Council, two-year term (two seats): Richard Jones, Jennifer Jaworski

Inspector of election (District 1): Margaret Susan Snyder

Inspector of election (District 2): Bonita Craft

INDIANA BOROUGH

Mayor: Joseph Trimarchi

Council, Ward 1: Joshua Kratsa

Council, Ward 2 (two seats): Donald Lancaster, Gerald Smith, Shavonne Arthurs

Council, Ward 3 (two seats): Betsy Sarneso, Kaela A. Cardarella

Council, Ward 4: Sara Stewart

Tax collector: James P. Smith Jr.

Judge of election 2/2: Ken Watkins

Inspector of election 2/2 (one each party): Jeannie M. Brosky, Sarah Watkins

Inspector of election 4: Elaine Mulvihill

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Judge of election: Paula Griffith

Inspector of election: Marilyn Gleason

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

No one filed for any position.

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Tax collector: Elizabeth Hermann

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

No one filed for any position.

MARION CENTER

No one filed for any position.

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Diane Ford

Auditor: April Boyer

Tax collector: Patricia Matko-Goodlin

PINE TOWNSHIP

Tax collector: Joan C. Stupic

Inspector of election (District 1): Judith K. Hill

PLUMVILLE BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

RAYNE TOWNSHIP

No one filed for any position.

SALTSBURG BOROUGH

Mayor: Karen M. Cumberledge

Council (four seats): Terry D. Cumberledge, John A. Lombardo

Judge of election: Bonnie McGregor

SHELOCTA BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

SMICKSBURG BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

No one filed for any position.

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Inspector of election (District 1): Rhoda M. Stewart

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Steven L. Shetler, Jerry Lichtenfels

Judge of elecion (District 1): Judy Snyder

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Judy Holliday

Judge of election 3/1: Vickie Enciso

Judge of election 4/5: Joan Peterman

Inspector of election 3/1: Juanita A. Bufalini

Inspector of election 3/3: Paula Borish Daskivich

Inspector of election 4/5: Patricia Anne Holmes

YOUNG TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Donald L. Maryai

Judge of election (District 1): Teresa Bachy

Judge of election (District 2): Brenda Fasenmyer

Inspector of election (District 1): Patti Veshinfsky, Lisa Newhouse

Inspector of election (District 2): Lynda Michele Penrose{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}REPUBLICANS{/h3}

ARMAGH BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

Constable, six-year term: Frederick G. Yarnick

Supervisor, six-year term: William G. Reeger

Tax collector: Chantelle Todd

Judge of election (District 2): Marcia Hartman

Inspector of election (District 2): Denise Weiss

BANKS TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Carole Pierce

Judge of election: Carole Pierce

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Timothy N. Stewart

Tax collector: Tiffany Stewart

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

Tax collector: Jonathan J. Santoro

Judge of election (District 1): Joan K. Reynolds

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Hunter Overdorff, Cody Baroni

Judge of election: Noah Clevenger, Erin Lightner

Inspector of election: Connie Evans

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP

Tax collector: Donald A. Davis

Inspector of election (District 1): Jennifer E. Henry

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Larry Henry

Tax collector: Ganene R. Smith

Judge of election (District 1): Laura Hutcheson

Judge of election (District 2): Kathy Cornman

Inspector of election (District 1): Terry Semsick

Inspector of election (District 2): Delores Donelson

CANOE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Thomas R. Baun, Elmer M. Williard

Judge of election: Gloria Mack

Inspector of election: Pearleen G. Spicher

CENTER TOWNSHIP

No one filed for any position.

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Catherine G. Hildebrand

Supervisor, six-year term: Terry Stiffler

Tax collector: Karen L. Markel

Judge of election (District 1): Kathryn S. Porter

Judge of election (District 2): Cynthia L. Misko

Inspector of election (District 1): Ruth Ann Fulton, Rosemary Markel

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH

Council: Holly Srock

Tax collector: Arlan L. Kratz

CLYMER BOROUGH

Mayor: Christina M. King

Tax collector: Daniel Berkey

Judge of election: Daniel Berkey

Inspector of election: Sandra K. Heller

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

Tax collector: Scott Corbin

Judge of election (District 2): Toni Lee Cramer

Judge of election (District 3): Carol Elwood

Inspector of election (District 1): Carla J. Jones

Inspector of election (District 2): Hope D. Reid

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH

Mayor: Robert Lee Rossiter Jr.

Council (three seats): Jessica McCunn, Robert C. Fairman, Joshua I. Anderson

Tax collector: Stefanie Anderson

ERNEST BOROUGH

Mayor: Sandra M. Waldenville

GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

GRANT TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Robert E. Sheesley

Tax collector: Rebecca J. Goss

Judge of election: Darla J. Coble

GREEN TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Lisa Syster

Auditor, four-year term: Robin Sarnovsky

Supervisor, six-year term: David Powell

Tax collector: Patty Ferringer Houck

Judge of election (District 1): Debra J. Bartlebaugh

HOMER CITY BOROUGH

Tax collector: Thomas Brett Citeroni

Judge of election (District 1): Sheila Charnego

Judge of election (District 2): Kathleen A. McAnulty

INDIANA BOROUGH

Mayor: William B. Simmons

Council, Ward 2: Jesse Collier

Council, Ward 4: Tamara Collazzo

Tax collector: William C. Lundstrom II

Judge of election, 1: Tammy L. Weaver

Judge of election, 3/4: Susan Deemer

Inspector of election, 2/2: Marie McCoy

Inspector of election, 4: Karen B. Cass

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Kimberly June Potts

Supervisor, six-year term: Brian Fike

Tax collector: Debra J. Askew, Jodi Rummell, Janet L. Potts

Inspector of election: Karen Gromley

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Darla D. Travis

Supervisor, six-year term: Dean A. Martin

Tax collector: Karen Jordan Blose

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Raymond Irwin

Supervisor, six-year term: Larry H. Marshall, Bryan Pritchard

Tax collector: Tyler Foose, Jody Eyler

Judge of election: Celeste Irwin

Inspector of election: Darla A. Smith

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Richard Wells

Tax collector: Rhonda Marsh Fairman, Alice Ferringer

Judge of election: Melissa Lightner

Inspector of election: Louise DeVaughn

MARION CENTER BOROUGH

Council, two-year term: Jerry V. Snyder

Tax collector: Sharon I. Ackerson

Judge of election: James L. Sisitki

Inspector of election: Pamela McManus

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Edward M. Freno

Judge of election: Nancy Duck

Inspector of election: Sharon Kay Chura, Suzanne Globun

PINE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Christopher Cameron

Judge of election (District 1): Sharon J. Roles

Judge of election (District 3): Linda Shultz

Inspector of election (District 3): Joseph Shultz

PLUMVILLE BOROUGH

Tax collector: Gary L. McIntire

Judge of election: Joan S. Yagle

RAYNE TOWNSHIP

Auditor, two-year term: Rachelle A. Winters

Supervisor, six-year term: Tyler Keith, Wendi Strittmatter, Anthony Mano

Supervisor, two-year term: Tyler Keith

Tax collector: Bobbie Farren

Judge of election: Wanda K. Rising

Inspector of election: Donna Mae Ruffner

SALTSBURG BOROUGH

Mayor: Douglas S. Kull

SHELOCTA BOROUGH

Mayor: Rita Schreckengost

Council: Matthew Schreckengost

Judge of election: Nellie Dunlap

Inspector of election: Patricia McConnell, Dorothy Cravener

SMICKSBURG BOROUGH

No one filed for any position.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Michael G. Armstrong, Luke VanHorn, Timothy R. Marshall

Tax collector: June E. Thomas

Judge of election: Kathie J. VanHorn

Inspector of election: Bonnie L. Brewer

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: Kenneth A. Umholtz

Tax collector: Donna Jean Krall

Inspector of election (District 2): Georgette Y. Janicsko

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Auditor, six-year term: Omer Wagner

Supervisor, six-year term: Virginia Somers, Kevin D. Baird, Thomas A. Polenik

Tax collector: Debbie Boring

Judge of election (District 2): Denise M. Miljenovich

Inspector of election (District 1): Delores Thompson

Inspector of election (District 2): Marceda A. Smith

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term (two seats): Gail L. McCauley, Sandra Gillette

Tax collector: Jeff Mack

Judge of election, 1: Hillary Magas

Judge of election, 2: Diane M. Colley

Judge of election, 3/2: James R. Evans II

Judge of election, 3/3: Lynda M. Bruner

Judge of election, 6: Christine Evans

Inspector of election, 1: Marilyn Magas

Inspector of election, 2: Lynn Misko

Inspector of election, 3/3: Jenna-Marie Celtnieks

Inspector of election, 4-5: Margaret Marshall

YOUNG TOWNSHIP

Supervisor, six-year term: James Blair