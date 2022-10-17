Scam-fraud alert logo

In his email newsletter to 66th District constituents, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, is calling attention to an advisory from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, cautioning borrowers to be aware of a new wave of harmful scams that attempt to take advantage of confusion surrounding the president’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans.

PHEAA said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has received many complaints from borrowers about companies promising to deliver student loan services in exchange for fees. Borrowers often believed they were talking to their loan servicer, or a company that was acting on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education.