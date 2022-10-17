In his email newsletter to 66th District constituents, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, is calling attention to an advisory from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, cautioning borrowers to be aware of a new wave of harmful scams that attempt to take advantage of confusion surrounding the president’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans.
PHEAA said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has received many complaints from borrowers about companies promising to deliver student loan services in exchange for fees. Borrowers often believed they were talking to their loan servicer, or a company that was acting on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education.
As noted by PHEAA and in Smith’s email, scammers use multiple modes of communication to reach borrowers, including social media, text messages, emails or phone calls. They are also very skilled at posing as government representatives and may even have look-alike government websites and logos to trick unsuspecting victims.
PHEAA is encouraging borrowers to visit the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid www.studentaid.gov website, to check on the status of the loan forgiveness program and to only work with their trusted partners when assistance is needed with managing their student loans.
As both PHEAA and Smith advised, borrowers should never pay for a service that is available to them for free.