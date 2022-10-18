Winter officially is paying its first visit to the region, one that may contain snow during the week.
What the National Weather Service termed “unseasonably cool weather” included a freeze warning that began Monday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to continue until 10 a.m. today.
The National Weather Service said frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost also is forecast Wednesday night into early Thursday, and Thursday night into early Friday.
In addition, Pittsburgh NWS forecasters say chances for snow will increase during the coming week because of lake enhancement. Snow showers are forecast today, some invading along with the overnight cold air and more to follow tonight.
The National Weather Service said less than an inch is anticipated, with the exceptions being further north, from 1.5 inches at Butler and Oil City and 2 inches at Clarion between now and Wednesday night.
AccuWeather said “an inch or two” may happen in Indiana through Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service only believes Indiana will get 0.6 inches, Punxsutawney 0.7 inches and Latrobe 0.2 inches.
The NWS extended forecast for Indiana calls for snow between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, becoming mixed with rain until 1 p.m., then only rain is likely after 1 p.m.
“People should not expect a lot of snow anywhere from the shores of lakes Erie and Ontario to the mountains in West Virginia, western Maryland, western Pennsylvania and western, central and northern New York state,” AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said. “Outside of the higher elevations, temperatures may not even dip below freezing. But, over the higher terrain in these areas, a general coating to an inch or two of snow with locally higher amounts is possible, mainly on non-paved surfaces from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.”
Conditions will improve later in the week, with sunshine forecast each day Thursday through next Tuesday, and high temperatures rising to the upper 60s or 70 over the weekend and early next week.
The next chance for rain after the current cold snap is forecast by AccuWeather for the middle of next week, with a stray thunderstorm Wednesday, Oct. 26, and rain also possible Thursday, Oct. 27.
In other weather news, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said a drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties, including Clearfield and Centre in this area.
Residents in those counties are asked by the DEP to continue their voluntary water conservation.