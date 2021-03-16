Indiana Borough Police Department and other law enforcement agencies again plan patrols this coming weekend, as a wary watch continues for activities normally known as “IUPatty’s,” though Indiana University of Pennsylvania disavows any connection to those activities.
Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said he was pleased with how quiet last weekend was.
Still, he told Indiana Council Tuesday night, “We are always preparing. I am always hoping for the best outcomes.”
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said IUP has been making regular reports to the I-ACT (Indiana Area Collaborative Team) executive committee, “which pretty much echoes what Chief Schawl has been saying.”
In his report to council about police activity in February, Schawl said IBPD received 595 calls for service, compared to 645 in February 2020; for the year to date the total is 1,130 calls in 2021, compared to 1,232 in the first two months of 2020.
He said officers made 131 school patrols, compared to 217 in the same month a year ago; for the year to date the total is 288 such patrols, compared to 465 in the first two months of 2020.
And Indiana officers made 18 patrols of houses of worship, compared to 27 in the same month last year. For the year to date there have been 29 such patrols, down from 54 for the same two months a year ago.
There were 120 university-related activities in February 2021, down from 142 in the same month a year ago. For the year to date, there have been 176 such activities, compared to 209 for the first two months of 2020.
Also in February, IBPD provided two assists to IUP police; two to the state police at Troop A, Indiana; and five to other law enforcement agencies.
Officers investigated 12 crashes, down from 22 in January. For the year to date, there have been 27 crashes, down from 25 in the first two months of 2020.
There also were 27 emergency medical responses in February of this year, 95 parking tickets issued, 43 traffic warnings and citations, 14 summary citations and 13 criminal complaints.
There also was one anti-noise complaint in February.
Borough officials took note of the compliments Public Works Director David Fairman and his crew have received in handling recent deep snows.
Council Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said the borough is “sort of going into pothole season.”
Smith also reported that a backup steam boiler overheated in the Community Center and said there was a leak in the roof of that building, which houses Indiana Free Library, The Jimmy Stewart Museum and Downtown Indiana Inc. offices.
Also Tuesday, Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has approved a license for a satellite winery to be operated in the 700 Shop.