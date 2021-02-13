Members of Solar United Neighbors, including an Indiana Borough councilman who is a proponent for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, hope to bring a prime opponent of RGGI on board as a supporter of using carbon tax revenue that would be collected under RGGI.
“Coal jobs are on the decline,” said Dr. Jonathan Warnock, a councilman who also is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania geologist. He testified before the state Environmental Quality Board in support of the multi-state RGGI effort, which Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania to join at the start of 2022.
“The economies and quality of life in Indiana Borough and Indiana County have long been tied to coal,” Warnock testified. “However, as automation replaces miners and power plant workers, energy industry jobs have declined.”
However, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, is continuing to circulate a memorandum for a bill opposing a carbon tax as leading “to the direct elimination of thousands of family sustaining jobs in those communities, not to mention the loss of millions in local and state tax revenues.”
Warnock and Jim Resh, another supporter of SUN, took part in a conference call with Struzzi on Monday.
As Warnock told EQB, Indiana County has been a leader in solar power, with two successful solar co-ops having lead to more than two dozen homes, including his own, going solar over the past two years.
“I saw it simply as a meeting with constituents,” Struzzi said afterward.
Warnock said he urged Struzzi to work with the governor to establish a fund that could bring carbon tax revenue toward infrastructure, training in such matters as installing solar panels and expanding the capacity of natural gas.
“This was proposed as part of Gov. Wolf’s recent budget plan,” Struzzi acknowledged.
While Struzzi maintains his opposition to RGGI, he said, “if we have no choice but to move forward with RGGI, I will do all I can to ensure that Indiana County is positioned to benefit from those funds, as Councilman Warnock suggests, since we will directly feel the repercussions of RGGI in the way of job losses and economic impact, perhaps more than any other county in this state.”
After his EQB appearance, Warnock received unanimous support for his stance from borough council.
“Indiana Borough has been leading in western Pennsylvania in the fight against climate change,” Warnock told the EQB.
“Joining the RGGI fits with Indiana Borough’s climate action plan,” which council recently approved, Warnock told the EQB. “It will improve public health, save money, create jobs and protect our natural resources.”
In a statement Friday, Struzzi also said any financial benefit Pennsylvania would see from RGGI would have to be directed to workforce impacts and to offset local tax revenue losses through possible plant closures.
“I fear that if our local power plants are forced to close, any funds that come from the state through a carbon tax will be grossly inadequate to cover the job losses and economic impacts we will see here in Indiana County, especially during a very difficult time financially for families and small businesses,” Struzzi said.
Warnock said Struzzi seemed concerned about balancing environmental matters with the area’s economic future.
“It was a good conversation,” Warnock said of the half-hour discussion done online via a Zoom forum. “I was glad to have it.”
However, as the councilman said after the meeting, “The legislators have made up their minds on RGGI.”
“Overall, I am glad Councilman Warnock took initiative on this discussion and I welcome dialogue with any advocates of energy-related initiatives,” Struzzi said.
Struzzi questioned Warnock’s contention about coal jobs.
“I have not seen any data that suggests coal jobs are declining in Indiana County,” Struzzi said. “In fact, data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration indicates that the number of individuals directly employed in mining operations has increased and held steady over the last five years.”
The Indiana assemblyman said he isn’t at odds with energy diversification and exploration of renewable energy sources, but he would “fully support a more careful combination of reasonable government incentives, balanced environmental and energy polices, and allowing the marketplace and consumer demand to dictate outcomes.”
Struzzi is seeking support for what was House Bill 2025 in the last session of the General Assembly, this time with HB 2025 co-sponsor Reps. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion (whose district includes parts of eastern Armstrong County), and Pam Snyder, D-Greene County. HB 2025 passed both houses of the General Assembly last year, but was vetoed by Wolf, who said members of the General Assembly already have “a robust role in the rulemaking process ... through their appointments on advisory committees and (EQB).”
Wolf said HB 2025 would create “burdensome and duplicative processes that will thwart (DEP’s) ability to take any action to regulate the greenhouse gas most responsible for climate change in the transportation, industrial and commercial sectors, as well as the electric power sector.”