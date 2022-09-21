The nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors is hosting an in-person information session for members of the public to learn more about joining a newly launched Indiana County Solar and Electric Vehicle Charger Co-op.
Organizer Seth Newmeyer said it will take place Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Company, 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township.
The co-op is the third to be established in recent years by Solar United Neighbors in Indiana County. It so far has 11 members with a goal of 100 by Jan. 31, 2023.
Newmeyer stressed that becoming a member of the solar co-op is free and is not a commitment to purchase panels.
However, he said, by joining, co-op members will have the option to purchase panels individually based on their installer’s group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save up from the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.