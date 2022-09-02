Gov. Tom Wolf said 266 schools — including Harmony Area Junior-Senior High School, Purchase Line Elementary School and five schools in the Armstrong district — will share in $7 million in grant funding meant to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day.
The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
Locally, Harmony Area Junior-Senior High School will get $9,730 and Purchase Line Elementary School will get $27,720.
Also, in the Armstrong School District, Dayton Elementary will get $14,350, Lenape Elementary $51,800, Shannock Valley Elementary $24,010, West Hills Intermediate $33,810 and West Hills Primary $38,850.
Nearby, David Leech Elementary School in Leechburg Area will get $26,600, Kiski Area East Primary School will get $29,820, and schools in Butler Area, Conemaugh Valley, and Ferndale also are recipients.
FFVP’s goals are to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increase fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health.
The program was implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and is now available in all 50 states.
Funding priority is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Grantees are required to spend most of their funding to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables and must develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs.
Schools are also required to provide nutrition education to students but cannot use FFVP funding to purchase nutrition education materials.
Earlier this summer, the Wolf administration also announced the PA Hunger-Free Campus initiative to help students at risk of hunger to access free, healthy food on college campuses across Pennsylvania.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania signed on to that program, building on a food pantry program operated out of IUP’s Student Affairs Office since 2019.