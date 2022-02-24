Some improvement has been found in COVID-19 statistics reported at Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
“Indiana County had a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) rate for the week ending Feb. 18 of 13.4 percent, which is a 2 percent decrease over the previous week,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said.
“This is the fourth week where Indiana County has shown a decline in our rate,” Stutzman continued. “The current statewide PCR rate is as 9.7 percent, which is a 3 percent decrease over the previous seven-day period.”
However, as observed by Ron Riley, who compiles COVID-19 statistics for The Indiana Gazette, “our vaccination levels remain very low. Indiana County has been among the worst in the state since the vaccine became available.”
Through Tuesday, 47.2 percent of those ages 5 and above (all vaccine-eligible persons) are “fully vaccinated” in Indiana County, Stutzman said.
That’s below all neighboring counties (Jefferson, 50.6 percent; Clearfield, 51.6; Cambria, 58.1; Westmoreland, 59.5; Armstrong, 62.1), as well as the statewide rate of 70.5 percent, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
“Now is not the time to get complacent,” Riley said.
Riley again called for “a sustained team effort” from authorities on all levels. He told the commissioners he had been in touch with all of the county’s school districts, but received only one response, from Indiana Area.
He again challenged the commissioners, saying, “now it is your turn, what are you going to do?”
The commissioners did not have an answer for Riley, but later in the meeting an invitation was extended by The Arc of Indiana County to take advantage of vaccination clinics open to individuals with any disabilities, as well as their families, households, service providers and staff.
The clinics will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana.
Beyond this weekend, more clinics are slated in March, April and possibly May.
As pointed out by Arc Board President Roxie Johnston and Executive Director Michelle Jordan, the effort is in collaboration with the United Way of Indiana County and MainLine Pharmacy of Blairsville, and is conducted in a sensory safe location with experienced volunteers to assist with the process.
Consent forms are available at the arcindiana.org website, or individuals can call (724) 349-8320. All shots are available the day of the clinic for those needing a first shot, second shot or booster.
Johnston and Jordan were on hand to receive a proclamation from the board of commissioners, marking March as Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month.
“CDC is still indicating that most of Pennsylvania is in the ‘high level’ of community transmission,” Stutzman said. “Only Lehigh and Delaware counties have been reduced to ‘moderate,’ for the period of Feb. 13 to 19.”
Stutzman also reported seven additional COVID-related deaths as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the total for a pandemic now near two years long to 337.
On the other hand, he reported, in the past seven days Indiana County has had a 29.04 percent decrease in positive COVID cases and a 19.05 percent decrease in COVID patients in intensive care units — that despite a 14.29 percent increase in COVID hospital admissions.
“We have had a decrease in the number of tests that are being performed,” Stutzman said, though a reason for that is the availability of COVID test kits.
Some are available this Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana.
Stutzman said the kits are available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health.
Stutzman also had other figures:
• As of Wednesday morning, Stutzman said, Indiana Regional Medical Center had 95 patients, 12 in COVID isolation, 10 have tested positive, with four of them fully vaccinated.
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported three COVID-positive cases, all off-campus residents, with no students in self-isolation. IUP reported 193 COVID cases so far in the spring semester, with 159 students reported as recovered.
• The State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township had four active inmate COVID cases out of a population of 907, and six active staff COVID cases.
The state prison reported 83.4 percent of the inmate population as fully vaccinated, while 45.3 percent of staff are reported as fully vaccinated — though the state correctional institution does not require its staff to report vaccination status.
• Indiana Borough reported no change in the presence of COVID in wastewater samples. Stutzman said the borough has not noted any increase in COVID presence since Jan. 22.
Stutzman also monitors the flu, saying the latest figures for Indiana County in this flu season are 174 confirmed Type A cases and 48 confirmed Type B cases, all according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The ICEMA director also quoted state health department figures about influenza-associated deaths to date, 31, but with no confirmed flu-related pediatric deaths.