SON DAY IN THE PARK
The 12th Annual Son Day in the Park will be this weekend at Sherman Street Park, Clymer.
The opening service will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with music by Brad & Lannie, food, communion, prayer requests and anointing.
The main event is 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Organizers say there will be something for everyone, including music at the Main Pavilion all day by Frazier & Friends, Sherri Danae, Finding the Lost, A&R Music and Giving Grace.
Christian author and speaker Cheryl Marie will be on hand, and there will be crafts for the kids at Kiddie Korner.
There will also be a puppet theater and balloon art, as well as a 75-foot obstacle course for the big kids and a small one for the little tykes.
Food will be available at the food court.
Everything is free.
CHANGE OF SEASONS
Ryan Shaffer, recreation director at White Township, reported Wednesday that in about two weeks, the machines will be turned on to make ice at the ice rink.
“It’s hard to believe but we’re really coming up on ice season quickly,” he said.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
There’s a bit of summer fun left with the remaining festivals and fairs in the area — the Dayton Fair from Aug. 14 to 22; Blairsville’s Knotweed Festival set for Aug. 14; the Indiana County Fair, “always the week before Labor Day”; the Ox Hill Fair, at its new home this year the week after; the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, with events from Sept. 9 to 11; and Homer City’s Hoodlebug Festival on Sept. 12.
And speaking of the Ox Hill Fair, a semi truck show from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Mall will benefit the new fairgrounds at 1752 Mahoning Road, Home.
WELLNESS PROGRAM
Ashlee Kennedy, Indiana Rotary Club President, with Jeff Smith and Bill Geiger, AMBA Wellness Program chairs, announced this week that Saturday is this year’s AMBA Wellness Program event to be held at the Indiana Mall from 6 to 10 a.m.
Indiana Rotary has been the sponsor of the annual blood analysis program for many years, according to project chairs Smith and Geiger. In previous years Indiana Rotary has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to offer the comprehensive blood test screening program. Quest’s test menu ranges from routine biological tests to complex and specialized molecular and gene-based testing as well as anatomic pathology.
This year Indiana Regional Medical Center will also be offering a free COVID-19 Pizer vaccine walk-in clinic.
Those interested in participating in this year’s final diagnostic offering are requested to call Quest at (800) 234-8888 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make their appointment and to receive instructions to be prepared for the appointment.
All blood testing participants must be registered, and walk-ins are not permitted. All persons looking to participate in the AMBA blood testing as well as the IRMC COVID-19 vaccine program are required to wear face masks in accordance with CDC masking requirements.
Indiana Rotary is a service organization of professionals, business owners/operators and other community leaders. Rotary International, founded in 1905 in Chicago, now has more than 1.2 million members internationally, organized in local clubs.
Indiana Rotary meets most Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Weekly meetings are for fellowship; learning about community, regional and international issues; and organizing fundraising activities which support projects to strengthen and enhance the local community.
The local club’s largest annual fundraiser, the Rotary Luxury Raffle, has raised over $400,000 for community programs.
Anyone interested in joining Indiana Rotary, or for more information, feel free to speak with one of the members at the AMBA blood testing event or see the website at www.indianarotary.org.
SAVE THE DATE
Cornerstone Worship Center will offer at free “Back to School Banger” from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church on Lenz Road in White Township.
All are welcome.
There will be games, bounce houses, door prizes, activities for every age group, free food (dogs and burgers) for every attendee, and a live Christian rap concert at the end of the evening with 3PFD.
Participants can win one of the dozens of preloaded school backpacks, a flatscreen TV, tablet and more.
BETTER TO GIVE
The Homer City Fire Department will host an event at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Coral Graceton Sportsman Club on Neal Road in Graceton.
There will be music by DJ Keith Davis as well as drawings, prizes and snacks.
The event benefits the fire department, and children 12 and younger may attend for free.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
A car show is set from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in conjunction with Marion Center’s final summer concert in the park.
That Oldies Band will close the concert series with a show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Marion Center Park.
OVER IN Blairsville, a free concert is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, where Krazy Kat Daddies will play. A free movie in the park is also set for 9 p.m. tonight at the same location.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 a gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvania gasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes English churchman and historian Thomas Fuller, who once said, “Health is not valued till sickness comes.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.