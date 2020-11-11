At age 17 Bernell Houston Fullerton and his buddies were so determined to fight for freedom during World War II that — like many others — they lied about their ages and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Fullerton signed up for the Army Air Corps, which became the Army Air Force and eventually its own branch, the U.S. Air Force. Fullerton grew up in Blairsville as an electrician working with high power lines.
He was stationed in Greenville, S.C., and Pensacola, Fla., where he trained to be a gunner, flight engineer and pilot. He was assigned to the Earthquakers 12th bombardment group and piloted B-25 bombers during the war.
He was shipped to North Africa in a Navy destroyer. It was full of leather destined for “the Italians” (his words) to make Army boots. He said he couldn’t sleep because the leather creaked so loud in the hull of the ship. Because of that he would take a pillow and blanket and sleep in the gun turret on the front deck of the ship.
During his tour in Northern Africa he and his crew rode camels, visited the Sphinx and Great Pyramid. They were heralded as the “Young Liberators” by the locals.
He told stories of collecting newspapers every morning prior to each mission and packing them around his feet and under his seat in the cockpit. Ends up they may have saved his life. He kept two pieces of flak (German antiaircraft fire) that pierced the fuselage and lodged in the newspaper packed under him. Without the extra padding he surely would have been hit, he said.
He was one of the few pilots to fly The Hump, which was a flight from Burma to China over the Himalayan Mountains. Before the journey they fitted their engines with water injectors to increase the octane and power to make the high flight. He said at times the treetops would scrape the bottom of the fuselage of his plane.
After more than 50 missions, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for Valor and Bravery in Battle. He was shortly after assigned to the general’s staff, where he completed his tour of duty with the rank of staff sergeant.
After four-plus years the famous flying group returned home victorious to a hero’s welcome.
But, according to his son, Brian Fullerton, who now lives in White Marsh, Md., the war didn’t end at that point for Fullerton, who had nightmares for years.
“He would tell me that in his dreams he was recounting the many missions and specifically those that included strafing enemy army parades. It was his duty, but they were missions he would never forget,” Brian Fullerton said.
His first job after he returned from the war was as a fireman on the Pennsylvania Railroad. His job was to regulate and stoke the coal as it moved into the steam engine. One fateful day while onboard his train sitting at the station, another train raced into the station and crashed into his sitting train, derailing a number of cars. Fullerton was thrown against the firebox and was injured. He spent a month in the hospital.
After the war he attended Seton Hill College on the G.I. Bill, studying drafting and art.
Fullerton took on a career as an illustrator and designer. At Martin Marietta he worked on the Gemini space capsule, the Titan II missile and many other aeronautical engineering projects.
After Martins he became an advertising executive at a division of Sears Roebuck and Co.
Fullerton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease around age 40.
Brian Fullerton, however, was never convinced that it was truly Parkinson’s. He suspected instead that his father’s ailment was caused by a nerve agent that he may have been exposed to during the war. After all, he said, his father never exhibited the shaking and severe signs typically associated with Parkinson’s.
Fullerton taught his son to fly by visiting various airports and, by the time Brian Fullerton entered ground school, he already knew pilotage and instrumentation.
“It was an honor for me to earn my wings as he did,” Brian Fullerton said.
Bernell Fullerton died on Dec. 2, 2013, at age 90.