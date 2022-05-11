The 11th annual “Be a Fan Torch Run” is a 150-mile non-competitive run going on today through Thursday to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
The run brings the Flame of Hope from Pittsburgh to State College for the Special Olympics Summer Games June 4-6 at Penn State University.
More than 500 members of law enforcement from more than 50 departments across western and central Pennsylvania will lead and take part in this journey, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department.
Organizers said the run will reach the Blairsville area sometime today, traveling along Route 22 to downtown Blairsville, where it will travel along Market Street before returning to Route 22.
Over the past eight years, more than $12.5 million has been raised from the run and other law enforcement events in support of 13,000 Pennsylvania Special Olympics athletes.
Sponsors of the 2022 Be a Fan Torch Run include Equitrans Midstream, Murrysville Medic 1, Philadelphia Insurance, Sheetz, the Pittsburgh Pirates Charities, Sam’s Club and UPMC.