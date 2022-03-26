Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said Friday that Indiana, Armstrong and nine other counties had been added to the quarantine zone for the spotted lanternfly.
That brings to 45 the total number of counties quarantined out of 67. Locally, that also includes Allegheny, Westmoreland and Cambria counties.
“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs.”
State agriculture officials have singled out municipalities where infestations have been found, including East Wheatfield and West Wheatfield townships in Indiana County and Manor Township in Armstrong County.
Redding urged the public to look for the creature.
“Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses,” the secretary said. “Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”
He said adult lanternflies do not survive the winter months, but last season’s insects have laid eggs on any outdoor surface in masses of 30-60 eggs, each covered with a mud- or putty-like protective coating. He said finding and destroying those egg masses now will prevent their hatch and reduce their spread this season.
The quarantine strictly prohibits the movement of any spotted lanternfly living stage including egg masses, nymphs and adults, and regulates the movement of articles that may harbor the insect.
Redding said businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit.
The permit is designed to educate business travelers — regardless of their industry and whether or not they transport goods — to recognize spotted lanternflies and know how to keep from giving them a ride to a new area.
More than 20,000 companies throughout the U.S. and Canada have gotten permits, representing more than 1.2 million of their employees who are doing their part to stop the spread of the invasive insect.
Also, be aware that not everything you read about this topic is accurate, according to Julie Urban, associate research professor of entomology in Penn State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
“The early lack of understanding about the spotted lanternfly, coupled with frustration, has led to the sharing of erroneous information, especially on social media,” Urban said. “Sometimes people repeat data that once was accurate but has changed based on more recent research. We want people to use recent information from credible sources.”
For instance, the spotted lanternfly does not kill all plants and trees. But, said Kelli Hoover, Penn State professor of entomology, while spotted lanternflies will feed on more than 100 species of trees and other plants, recent discoveries suggest they rarely kill them.
Hoover said there are two exceptions: cultivated grapes, which is a grave concern to vineyard operators in Pennsylvania and beyond; and Ailanthus altissima, known as tree of heaven, which is a noxious and invasive weed tree.
However, Hoover cautioned that when large numbers of spotted lanternflies feed on one tree — regardless of the species — it must affect that tree, and her team is studying those effects.
“A stressed tree may be more susceptible to other stressors such as disease, other insect pests or drought,” she said, adding that saplings are more likely to experience significant stress from spotted lanternfly feeding than mature, established trees.
Also, Urban said, spotted lanternflies are not known to bite or sting or attack people, pets or livestock.
“Spotted lanternflies have piercing-sucking mouthparts that function like a tiny straw, but these mouthparts are not capable of penetrating human or animal skin,” she said.
Penn State Extension is one of the agencies that have monitored the spotted lanternflies since they first were found in the United States seven years ago.
In fact, the state Department of Agriculture recommends going to Penn State Extension’s website, extension.psu.edu/spotted- lanternfly, for details on how to deal with the insect.
Another myth is that homemade sprays can deal with the lanternflies. Instead, Emelie Swackhamer, horticulture extension educator, suggests using nonchemical control methods such as destroying egg masses, swatting the insects with fly swatters, using mechanical traps, and removing tree of heaven.
For residents who choose chemical control, she recommends using a registered insecticide, researching the pros and cons, and hiring professionals.