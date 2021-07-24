The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced a series of monetary and capital donations made this week toward parochial education at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School in White Township and 11 other schools in Armstrong, Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
The diocese also said an anonymous donor agreed to continue funding of the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership for an additional five years.
The diocese said that donation, alongside that from new corporate and individual donors, will mean nearly $20 million in tuition assistance for Catholic school students in the diocese over the next five years.
The diocese also received $300,000 in gifted capital project donations from Lindy Paving, Golden Triangle Construction and Arch Masonry.
Lindy Paving of New Galilee, Beaver County, will undertake parking lot sealing, restriping, and other repairs at St. Bernard, Divine Redeemer School in Ford City, Mother of Sorrows School in Murrysville, and schools in North Huntingdon Township, New Kensington and Connellsville.
Arch Masonry of Pittsburgh is undertaking masonry, cleaning and repair work at Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe, Mother of Sorrows, high schools in Connellsville and Greensburg and other elementary schools in Belle Vernon, Greensburg and New Kensington.
The diocese also received pro bono legal help from attorney John Goetz and the Jones Day law firm of Pittsburgh.