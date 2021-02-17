Pennsylvania's Independent Regulatory Review Commission has asked the state's Environmental Quality Board to delay the state's entry into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for one year.
That would delay what had been a scheduled entry on Jan. 1, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023.
"This additional time would allow the regulated community an opportunity to adjust their business plans to account for the potential increased costs associated with Pennsylvania joining RGGI," the IRRC said in a nine-page comment posted Tuesday on its website.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf could not be reached for comment at presstime.
Late Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection said, "while the administration will consider the IRRC's recommendations, any delays will also mean a delay in combating climate change and reducing air pollution, including co-pollutants such as (nitrogen oxide) that are impacting health."
DEP Press Secretary Jamar Thrasher also said it was important to note that the Legislature granted the Environmental Quality Board significant authority through the Air Pollution Control Act of 1959, as amended in 1995 to create the EQB.
"In particular, section 5(a)(1) ... grants (EQB) the authority to adopt rules and regulations for the prevention, control, reduction and abatement of air pollution in this commonwealth, which clearly includes carbon pollution," Thrasher said. "The commonwealth has and continues to participate in successful regional cap and trade programs for other air pollutants."
The Republican leadership on the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, Chairman Gene Yaw, of, Lycoming County, and Vice Chairman Joe Pittman, of Indiana, said Tuesday night that IRRC is questioning Wolf's unilateral decision to join what now is a 10-state compact without legislative approval.
"It is not the final say by any means, but it is an important statement," Pittman said this morning.
In its statement, IRRC recapped remarks from various corners, including objections raised by Pittman's committee and its state House counterpart, saying "EQB lacks statutory authority under the Air Pollution Control Act to promulgate" joining RGGI and implementing a carbon dioxide budget trading program.
Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi each introduced legislation last year — and are doing so again this year — that would require legislative approval before the commonwealth could enter into a carbon trading program.
Struzzi's House Bill 2025, which Wolf vetoed on Sept. 24, likely will be reintroduced after the Indiana Republican and two colleagues, Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County, finish circulating a memorandum.
Pittman said his companion bill, now called Senate Bill 119, was introduced Jan. 29 with 17 co-sponsors, including Yaw, and was referred to the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
IRRC noted lawmakers' contention that "proceeds generated through (an online auction platform) are not a fee under APCA, but rather an illegal tax."
In a Dec. 1, 2020, statement, Wolf Deputy Press Secretary Elizabeth Rementer said it is a fee authorized under the Pennsylvania APCA.
"CO2 allowances are typically obtained through purchases at multistate auctions and on the secondary market," Rementer said. "These purchases generate proceeds, which DEP would use within the bounds of the APCA, to further eliminate air pollution."
IRRC said a year's delay also could give state officials time to clarify points including implementation procedures.
The auctions are conducted each quarter by RGGI, a collaboration of states that began with Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, and more recently added New Jersey and Virginia.
Yaw and Pittman said RGGI would set a cap on total carbon dioxide emissions from electric power generators in member states.
In order to comply, power plants must purchase a credit or “allowance” for each ton of CO2 they emit. The two committee leaders said Pennsylvania would be the only state in the compact with a substantial amount of coal or natural gas resources and, as a result, electric generation plants fueled by those resources.
Citing a subsection regarding when the RGGI rulemaking becomes effective in Pennsylvanai, IRRC wrote, "it will apply to 'an owner or operator of a unit that, at any time after Jan. 1, 2005, served or serves an electricity generator with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 (megawatts).'"
IRRC went on, "this provision is unclear because it does not specify that only units that are operating would have to comply with the regulation. We suggest that the final regulation be amended to improve the clarity of this requirement."
IRRC also noted other contentions, including the lawmakers' concern that the state Department of Environmental Protection "violated the APCA's mandate for public hearings to be held in impacted communities."
That would include Indiana County, where coal mines and power plants that could be affected by RGGI are located.
"Included with this objection," IRRC said, quoting the two General Assembly committees, "is a concern that citizens without internet access or broadband capability were excluded from participating in the virtual hearings."
In their statement, Yaw and Pittman also noted that, on Sept. 15, 2020, EQB considered and approved the proposed RGGI regulation "over the previously filed objections from three advisory panels in (DEP)."