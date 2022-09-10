First Commonwealth Bank has four employees who were recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Bankers Association with awards in advance of PBA’s upcoming Young Professionals Conference.
First Commonwealth had three honorees of the Association’s Future Under 40 Award:
• Jon Boyd, vice president for financial solutions, branch manager and business banker.
• Megan Dellapina, vice president and senior corporate banker.
• Patrick Thomas, vice president for financial solutions and business banker.
Additionally, First Commonwealth’s Brian Karrip, executive vice president and chief credit officer, was announced by PBA as recipient of this year’s Young Professionals Champion Award.
“Fostering the next generation is crucial to ensuring the sustainability of not only our industry but our economy,” said PBA CEO Duncan Campbell. “Brian is a leading example of how to develop and inspire young bankers by encouraging them to create career paths, take on special initiatives and participate in mentorship opportunities.”
PBA said winners were chosen using characteristics of those “who have made a tremendous impact in their institution, the community and the industry.”
“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition,” said First Commonwealth CEO Mike Price. “I do not think it’s coincidence that we had three of our young leaders recognized and also a member of our leadership team. To me it’s a clear indication that our effort to provide a diverse and welcoming work environment for all is meaningful; and that is an effort being championed by all of our employees.”
The winners will be honored at the association’s Young Professionals Conference on Sept. 27 at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center in Hershey.