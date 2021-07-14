Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative came one step closer to reality Tuesday, when the state Environmental Quality Board voted 15-4 to adopt a final-form rulemaking of the multistate carbon dioxide budget trading program.
“This is a milestone in helping Pennsylvanians get one step closer to combating the ills of climate change,” said state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
“I am not surprised, but extremely disappointed that this massive regulation continues to move forward,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Tuesday afternoon. “The EQB ruling completely ignores the many serious concerns expressed by affected communities across the commonwealth, in particular the ones that rely on the carbon-emitting generation of electricity and the various industries that support it for their economic well-being.”
DEP spokesman Jamar Thrasher said RGGI is a “cap and invest” program that sets a regulatory limit on CO2 emissions from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units and permits trading of CO2 allowances to effect cost efficient compliance with the regulatory limit.
Thrasher said RGGI provides a ‘’two-prong’’ approach to reducing CO2 emissions from fossil fuel-fired EGUs. The first prong is a declining CO2 emissions budget and the second prong involves investment of the proceeds resulting from the auction of CO2 allowances to further reduce CO2 emissions.
As one might expect, both opponents and proponents of Pennsylvania involvement in RGGI had comments after the EQB vote.
“RGGI is a massive tax on two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s current electric generation plants,” said the Power PA Jobs Alliance, which includes representatives of labor, business and chambers of commerce in Indiana, Somerset and Washington counties, and Homer City Holdings, an owner of one of the coal-fired electric generation plants in Indiana and Armstrong Counties.
“It will trigger the immediate closure of all Pennsylvania coal fired generation plants and many older natural gas plants,” the alliance went on. “This includes plants that are capable of running for many years, including many plants that recently committed to provide power through June 2023 through the recent PJM Inc. capacity auction.”
The Clean Power PA Coalition applauded EQB, saying involvement in RGGI “will cut greenhouse gas pollution from power plants and generate hundreds of millions of dollars a year that can be invested in clean energy and in communities affected by the naturally-transitioning energy market and in communities that have long been disproportionately affected by pollution.”
That coalition includes renewable energy, business, faith and community leaders, including the National Resources Defense Council, PennFuture, Clean Air Council, Clean Water Action, the Sierra Club and organizations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia committed to promoting a sustainable economy. It also assailed those opposed to RGGI.
“While opponents of RGGI in Pennsylvania have presented no plan to help these frontline communities — many of them being their own constituents — in the energy transition that is already well underway, participating with RGGI will improve public health and present opportunities to direct funding to help workers and communities affected by the ongoing and inevitable conversion in our energy markets,” The Clean Power PA panel said. “Like other RGGI states, Pennsylvania can also use the revenue to assist low-income energy consumers to make sure our state and its workers are not left behind.”
The Power PA Jobs Alliance said it would leave behind 566 direct plant jobs and 8,170 total job impacts from plants at Homer City, Keystone and Conemaugh, and deprive the region of $2.87 billion in total economic impact, including $34.2 million in state tax revenues, $3.7 million in local tax revenues, $82 million in direct employee compensation and $539 million in total employee compensation in such areas as maintenance and upgrades, supply and service providers.
The Power PA Jobs Alliance said it trusted “that Gov. Wolf’s scheme to circumvent the General Assembly, and the Pennsylvania Constitution ... will be fairly reviewed by the Independent Regulatory Reform Commission.”
IRRC is RGGI’s last hurdle within the state bureaucracy. That panel meets Thursday, but supporters of RGGI believe it will come up instead when IRRC meets on Sept. 1 in Harrisburg.
That apparently would clear the way for the commonwealth to join 11 other states from Maine to Virginia in the initiative on Jan. 1, 2022.
However, Pittman is lead sponsor of Senate Bill 119, which would authorize DEP “to conduct a public comment process on and submit to the General Assembly a measure or action intended to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions by imposing a revenue generating tax or fee on carbon dioxide emissions.”
The bill also called the “Pennsylvania Carbon Dioxide Cap and Trade Authorization Act” recently passed the state Senate by a 35-15 margin that could override a veto Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to cast once again if SB 119 passes the House, where it was referred on June 15 to its Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
However, Thrasher restated, the final-form rulemaking headed for IRRC is authorized under the Air Pollution Control Act of 1959. As the Wolf Administration interprets APCA, it grants the EQB the authority to adopt rules and regulations for the prevention, control, reduction, and abatement of air pollution in Pennsylvania.
Thrasher said this final-form rulemaking would effectuate least cost CO2 emission reductions for the years 2022 through 2030.
Pittman sees it differently, saying “this final rule entirely dismissed the various factors detailed by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission. While this is seemingly a setback for working people, rate payers, school districts and municipalities, I am confident that there remain many chapters yet to be written on the future of the governor’s onerous and regressive carbon tax and whether it will actually become a reality in Pennsylvania.”