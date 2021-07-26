Multiple first responder units in Indiana and neighboring counties have qualified to receive funding from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“Especially during times of crisis, this funding helps ease the financial burden our local fire and ambulance companies are constantly struggling with to remain viable,” said Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, in announcing grants for volunteer fire and ambulance companies in his 66th Legislative District, including communities in northern Indiana County.
In total, 23 units across the county, in the 66th and 62nd districts and portions of two other state House districts, qualified for the OSFC grants:
Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,054.98; Aultman VFC, $11,698.48; Black Lick VFC, $13,302.71; Brush Valley Township VFC, $11,520.24; Cherryhill Township VFC, $13,659.21; Citizens’ Ambulance Service Inc., $8,993.20; Clyde Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.24; Clymer VFC Number 1, $13,124.46; Coal Run/McIntyre VFC, $12,589.72; Commodore VFD, $12,589.72; Coral/Graceton VFC, $11,520.24; Creekside VFC, $11,520.24; Glen Campbell VFC, $11,520.24; Homer City Fire Department, $12,054.98; Indiana Fire Association, $14,906.94; Iselin-West Lebanon VFC, $11,876.73; Lifestat Ambulance Service Inc., $8,993.20; Marion Center VFD, $12,054.98; Plumville District VFD Inc., $12,411.47; Rossiter VFC, $11,520.24; Saltsburg VFD, $12,233.23; Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township VFD, $12,946.22; Young Men’s VFC of Blairsville, $12,411.47.
“Whether it’s saving lives, protecting property, fundraising or recruiting new volunteers, few duties are more essential than those that our emergency first responders selflessly perform 365 days a year and around the clock to keep our communities safe,” Smith said. “This is the least our state can do to help ensure this exceptional emergency coverage continues.”
In nearby areas:
• Armstrong County: Apollo VFD Hose Company Number 2, $11,876.73, and Hose Company Number 3, $11,876.73; Dayton District VFC, $11,698.48; Kiskiminetas Township Fire Department, $12,054.98; North Apollo VFD, $11,876.73.
• Cambria County: Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance Service, $8,993.20; Cambria Township VFC, $13,837.45; Carrolltown Fire Company, $11,876.73; Hastings VFC Number 1, $13,480.96; Hope Fire Company, $15,000; Jackson Township VFC, $15,000 and $8,993.20 for EMS; John Carroll Area Ambulance Service, $8,993.20; Nanty Glo VFC Number 1, $15,000; Nicktown Fire Company, $11,698.48; Spangler Fire Company, $14,193.95; and Vintondale Fire Department, $11,520.24.
• Clearfield County: Community VFD of Mahaffey, $11,520.24; Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service, $8,993.20; Westover VFC, $12,233.23.
• Jefferson County: Big Run VFC, $12,589.72; Punxsutawney Central Fire Department, $12,411.47; Jefferson County EMS Inc., $8,993.20; Punxsutawney Lindsey Fire Company, $13,837.45; Perry Township VFC, $11,698.48; Ringgold Area VFC, $11,520.24.
• Westmoreland County: Avonmore VFD, $11,520.24; Bolivar VFC, $12,767.97; Derry Township VFD, $12,411.47; Fairfield Township VFC 1, $12,767.97; Markle VFD, $13,302.71; New Florence VFD, $11,698.48; Washington Township VFC Number 1, $14,372.20.
All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming. Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, reduction of existing debt or replacing lost proceeds due to COVID fundraising limitations.
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement. More information about these grants and other financial support programs for the state’s fire and EMS companies is available at www.osfc.pa.gov.