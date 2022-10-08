Miller Fabrication Solutions in Homer City

Miller Fabrication Solutions’ Homer City plant was one of two locations visited Friday in Indiana County by state Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre.

 Courtesy Miller Fabrication Solutions

Pennsylvania’s observance of Manufacturing Day brought two top officials of the state Department of Community and Economic Development to area counties Friday.

While acting DCED Secretary Neil Weaver visited three locations in Bedford County, the department’s Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre went to locations in Homer City and Indiana.