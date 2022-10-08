Pennsylvania’s observance of Manufacturing Day brought two top officials of the state Department of Community and Economic Development to area counties Friday.
While acting DCED Secretary Neil Weaver visited three locations in Bedford County, the department’s Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre went to locations in Homer City and Indiana.
“The manufacturing industry relies heavily on technology and innovation to stay current,” D’Ettorre said at Miller Fabrication Solutions in Homer City. “The two truly go hand-in-hand.”
The company, which also has two plants in the Brookville, Jefferson County, area, delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions with a focus on modern technology and robotic automation.
In the 249,645-square-foot Homer City plant, Miller produces a line of hydraulic excavator attachments and other parts for original equipment manufacturers in construction and transportation.
While they can be as small as a few hundred pounds that fit comfortably on a 3-foot-by-4-foot pallet, company officials said parts produced at Homer City often are huge. A recent project, for example, weighed 6.5 tons and measured 4 feet high, 4 feet wide and 12 feet long.
“His visit underscores our company’s commitment to technology and innovation in fabricating high-quality parts for some of the biggest equipment manufacturing brands in the world,” Miller President Eric D. Miller said.
D’Ettorre also visited the new Technology and Entrepreneurship Center in the Atrium along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
“We’re very excited to show Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre what we’re doing at the TEC,” center director Dr. Erick Lauber said. ““Our focus on technology companies in rural areas we know is unique for an incubator, but our efforts to provide ‘technology experiences’ such as Virtual Reality hours, computer training, and media workshops will start a ‘technology funnel’ where citizens go from ‘experiencers’ to ‘learners’ to ‘earners’ and eventually ‘entrepreneurs.’”
Lauber, a member of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty, is a graduate of the Ben Franklin Technology Partners Central & Northern Pennsylvania’s TechCelerator Business Startup Bootcamp.
State officials said it was a course that provided Lauber with critical training to help him create change in this rural community.
“Everyone knows the metaverse is coming, but we strongly believe it will be built right here in the small towns of Pennsylvania because of specialized spaces like ours,” Lauber said.
According to 2021-22 report by the Governor’s Action Team, the Wolf administration created 197 manufacturing jobs in southwestern Pennsylvania in the last year.
As part of a series of events that will continue into the coming week, DCED officials will tour local manufacturers in every region of the commonwealth, including upcoming visits to Crawford, Huntingdon, Montgomery, Northumberland and Wyoming counties.