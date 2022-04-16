State officials are hoping to have by the fall results of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania feasibility study that could allow for extension of Occupational Safety and Health Act standards to the workplaces of thousands of public-sector workers throughout Pennsylvania.
The results could lead to an extension of standards that have covered private-sector workers in the commonwealth for the past 50 years.
“This feasibility study will give us a roadmap to making these workplace protections universal to all Pennsylvania workers,” state Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.
The study to be conducted by Dr. Luz Marin, professor of safety sciences at IUP, would analyze the potential costs and benefits of extending OSHA standards.
“IUP is very proud of its Department of Safety Sciences and its reputation for excellence,” said IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll in a statement issued through the state Department of Labor & Industry. “Faculty in the Safety Sciences Department at IUP have provided nearly 40 years of support to Pennsylvania businesses, helping to prevent thousands of workplace injuries and saving businesses millions of dollars in direct and indirect costs.
Oct. 21 will mark one year since Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order and called for legislative action “to create safer workplaces, promote higher wages and guarantee paid leave for workers.” In that same executive order, Wolf directed commonwealth agencies to take actions to advance worker protections in Pennsylvania.
The governor said they were “necessary changes (to) help workers and transform the nature of work in Pennsylvania.”
At a presentation Monday at the Capital Media Center in Harrisburg, DLI officials joined labor leaders to advocate legislation that could help implement what Wolf is seeking.
The university said Dr. Marin Ramirez was in attendance there along with Dr. Steve Hovan, interim dean of the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
“We look forward to our Safety Sciences faculty working with the Department of Labor & Industry on this new initiative and sharing our expertise and commitment to workplace safety throughout the commonwealth,” Driscoll said.
State Sen. Christine M. Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, was quoted by DLI as saying she’s hopeful the study will be the first step on the long path to passing her Senate Bill 310.
SB 310 is described as “an act providing for workplace health and safety standards for public employees and for powers and duties of the Secretary of Labor and Industry; establishing the Pennsylvania Occupational Safety and Health Review Board; providing for workplace inspections; and imposing penalties.”
She has 14 Democratic co-sponsors, including Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa Jr. of Pittsburgh and Sen. James Brewster of McKeesport; and one Republican, Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Monongahela.
One other Democratic co-sponsor, John Blake from the Scranton-Wilkes Barre area, resigned two days after the bill was referred to the Senate Labor and Industry Committee to become chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Lackawanna County.
A companion bill, House Bill 1976, was introduced by state Rep. Patrick J. Harkins, D-Erie, with 27 co-sponsors. It was referred to the House Labor and Industry Committee on Oct. 18, 2021, three days before Wolf issued his executive order.
Neither bill has seen action since their respective committee referrals.
Harkins and Tartaglione were touted at Monday’s Harrisburg briefing by state AFL-CIO President Richard Bloomingdale.