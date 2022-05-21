The State Police Bureau of Training and Education is offering expanded opportunities in law enforcement education to children between the ages of 15 and 18.
Applications are now being accepted for The Hill Impact Program, which has expanded to two locations in Pennsylvania.
The 14-week program will run simultaneously at the PSP Academy in Hershey and the PSP Southwest Training Center in Greensburg.
The program is free of charge and introduces teens, who are considering a career in law enforcement, to many different elements of training and education, including physical fitness and paramilitary disciplines.
Participants gain an understanding of what it takes to be a state trooper while learning about various elements of police work, such as the Pennsylvania crimes code, vehicle code, and rules of criminal procedure.
The program will begin at both locations in September. Participants meet once a week for two-and-a half hours in the evening and on four Saturdays to be determined for four hours. The deadline to register is June 30 but interested teens should sign up quickly as class sizes are limited.
Those interested in the Greensburg program can contact Trooper Abby Blazavich at 717-614-7971 or ra-sprecruiter-trp-a@pa.gov.