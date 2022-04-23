There is further evidence that the alleged forgery of signatures by a supporter of a local legislative candidate will not affect that candidate being on the May 17 Democratic primary ballot.
April 4 was the last day to enter objections to nomination petitions for state Senate, state House or member of the state committees of the two major parties — and none were entered against Brian Doyle, who remains an unopposed candidate on the ballot for the Democratic nod to challenge 62nd District state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, in November.
“The Election Code mechanism for removing a candidate from the ballot is the judicial process of filing an objection with the Commonwealth Court,” said Grace Griffaton, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State, the agency that regulates statewide elections in the commonwealth.
“The Pennsylvania Department of State is unaware of any challenges filed against Mr. Doyle’s nomination petitions during the objection period set by law,” Griffaton said Friday in an email to The Indiana Gazette.
The minimum number of signatures needed was 300.
According to a press release issued by Doyle’s campaign on April 10, as the March 28 deadline for submitting petitions to the Department of State approached, Doyle and his campaign realized they only barely had over 300 signatures, and needed more to have a cushion in case some of the people who signed were not registered.{/div}Doyle’s campaign said friends and staff spent the morning of the 28th asking Indiana University of Pennsylvania students on campus to sign their names. After a couple of hours standing in the cold, the campaign said, it got close to 400 signatures in total.
”The candidate received 387 valid signatures,” Griffaton said.{/div}Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday that Jonathan Carson Midkiff, 18, is alleged to have forged approximately 10 signatures on a petition for Doyle.
“We met the legal requirement of legitimate signatures despite this setback and this allegation is not a reflection of our campaign,” Doyle said Thursday night.
According to a docket filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, Midkiff faces a preliminary hearing May 26 at 9:30 a.m. on four misdemeanor counts filed by Indiana County detectives on Thursday.
The docket said the offenses in question allegedly happened on March 26, two days before the deadline to file petitions with the Department of State.
The district attorney stressed that there was no evidence that Doyle had any knowledge of these forgeries, that there was no indication of voter fraud as actual votes were not involved, and that no other petitions have been brought into question.
Doyle’s campaign responded Thursday night with an apology “for the distrust brought on by this individual’s actions, and we will be taking measures to ensure nothing like this happens within our campaign again.”
He said his campaign is committed to moving forward from this incident and continuing to focus on having essential discussions about issues facing families every day, saying “hardworking Indiana County residents deserve property tax relief, proper education funding, and affordable healthcare.”