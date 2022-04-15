The Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Thursday to freeze tuition for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year — with an expressed hope that the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf will provide funding above the $550 million that is in the governor’s budget proposal for 2022-23.
“Pennsylvania’s economy depends on the talented and well-educated graduates from the state-owned universities, and we are focused on providing a quality and affordable public education to students of all backgrounds,” said Board Chair Cindy Shapira at a meeting of the governors in Harrisburg.
The decision does not affect Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s decision earlier this year to reduce annual tuition for in-state undergraduate students taking 12 to 18 credits by approximately 20 percent.
Additionally, IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said, “The March (IUP Council of Trustees) endorsement of reducing the out-of-state and international percentage rates would also remain unchanged since tuition remains frozen.”
Last October, the Board of Governors requested $550 million in state funding for the next fiscal year to offset the need for a tuition increase.
A PASSHE spokesman said, as part of a renewed partnership between the State System and the Commonwealth, the board is also seeking $201 million in direct-to-student aid and at least $75 million of the remaining $150 million in federal funding the General Assembly and governor have committed to continue the robust transformation of state-owned universities.
“We are hopeful the legislature supports our funding request so we can maintain the tuition freeze,” Shapira said. “With all of the other rising costs in our economy, working families should not have to worry about paying more for tuition at a public university.”