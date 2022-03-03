Six years after it launched a per-credit tuition program, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will instead provide a tuition affordability plan by which in-state undergraduate students taking 15 credits per semester will see a savings of almost 20 percent, or $1,854, on tuition over the course of an academic year.
“This plan comes from our commitment to IUP’s strategic plan, which sharpens our focus on becoming a more truly student-centered university, meeting the needs and wants of the students and families that we serve,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in a statement issued by IUP after a half-hour special meeting of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors.
There the governors gave their blessing to a plan approved at a special meeting of the IUP Council of Trustees last month.
“State System universities are constantly evolving, always searching for new ways to ensure that all Pennsylvanians can afford a quality public higher education,” PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said. “I applaud President Driscoll and the IUP leadership team for listening to current and prospective students and using data and in-depth analysis to make earning a degree or credential more affordable.”
The governors also approved an end to a tuition pilot program instituted in 2018 at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, and a resumption of standard, in-state tuition rates at both schools beginning this fall.
IUP officials said they expect more than 6,500 students will be eligible for the plan at Indiana. It comes following three years of frozen tuition, fees and meal costs, along with no increase in housing rates since 2016.
In her comments to the governors, Dr. Jamie Martin, an IUP faculty member who heads the PASSHE faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said at that time “IUP already had the most expensive housing in the state system, as our former president (Dr. Tony Atwater) undertook a $245 million student housing project (in 2006) called the ‘residential revival.’ This project resulted in far too many residence halls that were much more costly for students than traditional dormitories.”
Atwater was IUP president from 2005 through the 2009-10 academic year. Current president Dr. Michael A. Driscoll succeeded Atwater after an 18-month search in January 2012.
Board of Governors Vice Chair Samuel H. Smith, who also is chair of the IUP Council of Trustees, said the 2016 pilot program seemed like the right thing to do, as well as the residential revival.
He said surveys and other groundwork conducted at the time “all said moms and dads and students did not care if they were going to spend” what they did for residential housing, saying the “nicest, most expensive” units were the first to be occupied.
However, Smith also said, “the competition for students and the needs of those students seeking a higher education have been changing rapidly in recent years -— not just in Pennsylvania, but throughout the nation. I’m very pleased that my colleagues on the Board of Governors came to the same conclusion that the IUP Council of Trustees arrived at by supporting this bold move to make IUP more affordable to resident, undergraduate students.”
One of the more than 100 people in the audience tuned in to the Zoom-streamed governors’ meeting thought more could be done.
“I find it personally ridiculous that the the state system continued to go in the direction of a student-funded model,” said Nick Marcel, a graduate student at West Chester University, who said the state’s funding of PASSHE has gone from two-thirds of the cost in 1983 to “today like a fourth.”
He told the governors, “I am demanding that you fight for more, that you fight for a fully-funded state system of free higher education,” because students, faculty, university staffs and communities “deserve nothing less than that.”
Martin said APSCUF members understand that there are times when leaders must make difficult decisions in difficult circumstances — and the presidents who chose to move to a per-credit tuition model made those decisions in part because of a lack of funding for the universities.
However, “lest you think otherwise,” Martin told the governors, “APSCUF is very happy that costs for our students at IUP and other universities will be lowered and that IUP will be returning to the flat-tuition model that was previously in place. We are mindful, however, of the IUP students who paid significantly more to attend that university between 2016 and now — and likely took on additional student debt. We are mindful of the students who “voted with their feet” and chose to not attend IUP because of the costs. And we are mindful of the impact on the faculty, coaches and staff members who lost their jobs because of enrollment declines.”
Board of Governors Chair Cynthia Shapira hailed the effort of Driscoll’s leadership team, which began work on the new tuition plan in November 2021.
“The plan is the result of many, many hours of hard work, including careful data analysis and close consultation with our Council of Trustees,” Driscoll said. “IUP is proud to be a university offering academic excellence and value, and I hope that this tuition affordability plan allows even more students to take advantage of an IUP education and to graduate with as little debt as possible.”
Driscoll said “the world needs well-educated leaders with strong critical thinking skills now more than ever.”
With BOG approval of this plan, IUP’s Office of Financial Aid will contact students planning to attend the university this fall with new cost information.
“It is good news for incoming students, but it’s also a great opportunity for current students to take advantage of this savings, to be able to take more classes than they had planned at no additional cost,” said Maura King, an IUP junior majoring in elementary education who serves as a student member of the IUP Council of Trustees.
In other business Wednesday, the governors approved the integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities into a new Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
The action follows the BOG’s christening some time ago of the umbrella over California, Clarion and Edinboro universities, which will be integrated into a new Pennsylvania Western University. Both integrations will take effect this fall.