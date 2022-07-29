As a deadline approached for state departments of transportation to submit an electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Wolf administration is joining such organizations as Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz and PPL to highlight the commonwealth’s momentum on that topic.
Pennsylvania already has submitted such a plan, aimed to help maximize funds available in federal infrastructure legislation for electric vehicle charging stations.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a great opportunity, and I’m proud of the progress that we — along with our partners — have made to prepare Pennsylvania for a future filled with electric vehicles,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
Under BIL, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula funds over the next five years for stations that can service a growing number of electric vehicles or EVs.
Additionally, state officials said, $2.5 billion is available in discretionary grant funding.
PennDOT and state Department of Environmental Protection officials said there now are more than 31,000 EVs registered in Pennsylvania, nearly triple the roughly 9,700 that were registered three years ago.
“Pennsylvania has made tremendous progress towards making electric vehicles and EV chargers more accessible to more people,” said DEP Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Joe Adams. “Every EV on the road reduces the amount of air pollution coming from tailpipes, which makes for cleaner air and a healthier environment.”
However, many areas across Pennsylvania still do not have EV charging stations. Indiana and vicinity have six (as does the Johnstown area), Armstrong County has one (Bradigan’s in Kittanning), and other locations nearby include Loretto and Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County, DuBois, New Alexandria, Delmont and four in the Latrobe area. More can be found closer to Pittsburgh.
“According to Alexis Campbell, PennDOT press secretary, at this point, there aren’t particular proposed locations for the expansion,” said Tina Gibbs, spokeswoman for PennDOT District 10 in White Township, covering Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion, Jefferson and Butler counties. “The NEVI plans outline a strategy for how we’d use the new federal funds to build out charging infrastructure around the state.”
The plan recommends the installation of at least 5,000 new EV charging ports at 2,000 sites in Pennsylvania by 2028 leveraging public-private partnerships, cost sharing mechanisms, and funding through the BIL.
Some likely locations for EV charging stations are convenience stores run by Altoona-based Sheetz, which has multiple operations throughout western Pennsylvania as well as in several nearby states.
Regionally, there only is one so far, in Falls Creek, straddling the Clearfield-Jefferson county line near DuBois.
“Since our founding in 1952, Sheetz has been committed to being a ‘one-stop-shop’ for customers — a promise that has extended to electric vehicle chargers, which are now offered at 90 of our store locations,” said Eric McCrum, energy and sustainability manager at Sheetz. “With the support of PennDOT and the funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we intend to give customers to ability to choose Sheetz as a preferred charging destination, wherever they are in the commonwealth.”
State officials said the BIL funding also supports the commonwealth’s goal of expanding EV charging along previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, where charging stations would be located no more than one mile from an Interstate exit or highway intersection and no more than 50 miles apart.
Currently, Pennsylvania has more than 1,800 miles of AFCs.