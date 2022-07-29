Martin's EV Charging Station

Six electric vehicle charging stations can be found in the immediate Indiana-White Township area, including this entity just outside Martin’s supermarket in Regency Mall off Oakland Avenue. Other station locations locally include Delaney Honda and Delaney Subaru along Route 286 near the U.S. Route 422 interchange, Hilton Garden Inn along Wayne Avenue and Pratt Drive near the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, and in downtown Indiana at Mark Arbuckle Nissan and at an Indiana Borough station off Eighth and Church streets.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

As a deadline approached for state departments of transportation to submit an electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Wolf administration is joining such organizations as Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz and PPL to highlight the commonwealth’s momentum on that topic.

Pennsylvania already has submitted such a plan, aimed to help maximize funds available in federal infrastructure legislation for electric vehicle charging stations.