Pennsylvania’s State Transportation Commission has updated its 12-Year Program, anticipating that $84 billion will be available for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads.
Much of it for Indiana County will go toward bridges, with funding also expected for Indiana County Transit Authority or IndiGO.
State officials expect to incorporate funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in a mix of federal, state and local funds for the first four years of the plan:
• $16 billion for state highway and bridge projects.
• $11.4 billion for public transit, including $14.84 million over the 12-year period for IndiGO, or $1.855 million per year, as well as replacement of community transit mini-vans, a process that began in 2021 and will continue through 2026, with a cost to the state of $270,000 in 2024 and $233,000 in 2026.
• $331 million for multimodal projects.
• $232 million for rail freight.
• $168 million for aviation.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already made a noticeable impact on transportation projects in Pennsylvania across all modes,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While additional investment in our large transportation network is certainly needed, PennDOT takes pride in being a responsible steward of federal, state and local dollars to help improve infrastructure across all modes.”
Among major projects on the list is a repair of the Indiana Bypass carrying U.S. Route 422 from the Parkwood Road intersection (state Route 3022) to the bridge carrying U.S. Route 422 over state Route 4422 (Wayne Avenue) and state Route 3035 in White, Center and Armstrong townships.
It is estimated that bidding will take place around May 9, 2024. The project description tells of “concrete restoration to include slab stabilization, full depth slab patching, dowel bar retrofits, guiderail upgrades, ramp work, bridge structure work, crack and joint sealing, and bituminous binder and wearing resurfacing.”
The project is expected to tap into federal funding for $7.095 million in 2024, $3.881 million in 2025, $1.635 million in 2026, and $1 million in 2027 and beyond, for a total of $13.611 million.
On the other side of Indiana Borough, replacement is about to take place for a bridge carrying U.S. Route 422 eastbound and westbound over state Route 8016 (Penn Run Exit Ramp) in Cherryhill Township, with an estimated cost of $4.1 million through 2024. State funding of $2.182 million is planned in 2023, and $1.918 million in 2024.
Also, $2.867 million in federal and $716,000 in state funding is anticipated for a project next year along Indian Springs Road from state Route 954 to Carter Avenue and from Philadelphia Street to state Route 110 in White Township and Indiana Borough.
Involved according to the 12-year plan are “resurfacing to include milling of existing bituminous wearing courses, bituminous patching, paving, leveling, binder and wearing courses and minor drainage and guiderail upgrades.”
And $3.699 million in state funding is projected beginning next year to upgrade the intersection of Indian Springs and Rustic Lodge roads in White Township. Estimated bid date is Nov. 2, 2023.
Other projects on tap in the first four-year period (through 2026) include maintenance on various state-owned structures, especially bridges, throughout the county, with Harrisburg expected to provide $753,000 between 2023 and 2026.
Also, there’s the replacement of bridges carrying:
• State Route 1002 (East Pike) over Ramsey Run in White Township, with an estimated cost of $33,000 in state funds in 2023. Bidding has already occurred.
• State Route 3016 (Jacksonville Road) over Two Lick Creek in Center Township and Homer City Borough, with an estimated cost of $717,000 in federal funding in 2023. Bidding has already occurred.
• State Route 4030 (Carter Avenue) over Marsh Run in Indiana Borough, with an estimated cost of $1.612 million in federal funds in 2023. Bidding has already occurred.
• State Route 4005 (Wayne Avenue) over Marsh Run in White Township, with an estimated cost of $3.805 million in federal funds in 2023. Estimated bid date is Dec. 15, 2022.
• State Route 1046 (Canoe Ridge Road) over Straight Run in Banks Township, with an estimated cost of $1.441 million through 2024. State funding of $1.033 million is planned in 2023 and $408,000 in 2024. Estimated bid date is Oct. 6 of this year.
• State Route 403 over Pine Run in Marion Center Borough, with an estimated cost of $1.384 million in state dollars in 2024. Estimated bid date is Oct. 19, 2023.
• Two spans of state Route 954 over Yellow Creek in Brush Valley, Center and White townships, with an estimated cost of $3.674 million through 2025, including $767,000 from Harrisburg and $2.69 million from Washington in 2023 and 2024, and another $217,000 in federal costs in 2025. Estimated bid date is Jan. 25, 2024.
• State Route 1045 (Locust Lane) over Broadhead Run in Canoe Township, with an estimated cost of $2.144 million through 2026. Federal funds planned for that bridge are $81,000 in 2023, $425,000 in 2024, $844,000 in 2025 and $794,000 in 2026. Estimated bid date is Oct. 3, 2024.
• State Route 286 over a tributary of Cherry Run in White Township, with an estimated cost of $2.351 million through 2026. State funds planned for that bridge are $589,000 in 2024 and $1.762 million in 2026. Estimated bid date is Oct. 23, 2025.
• State Route 3010 (Rearick Road) over Blacklegs Creek in Young Township, with an estimated cost of $2.025 million. Federal funds planned for that bridge are $430,000 in 2023 and $1.595 million in 2024. Estimated bid date is Jan. 25, 2024.
• State Route 3031 (McIntyre Road) over Blacklegs Creek in Young Township, with an estimated cost of $1.392 million through 2026. State funding of $81,000 is planned in 2023 and federal funding of $1.311 million is planned in 2025. Estimated bid date is Nov. 7, 2024.
• State Route 3007 (Clarksburg Road) over Blacklegs Creek in Conemaugh Township, with an estimated cost of $2.372 million through 2026. Federal funding of $463,000 is planned in 2023, $213,000 in 2025, and $1.696 million in 2026. Estimated bid date is July 10, 2025.
• State Route 3007 (Clarksburg Road) over Marshall Run in Conemaugh Township, with an estimated cost of $1.775 million in federal funds expected to be spent in 2025. Expected bid date is Oct. 24, 2024.
• U.S. Route 119 northbound and southbound over state Route 8001 in White Township, with an estimated cost of $10.829 million through 2030. Federal funding of $412,000 is planned in 2023, then $424,000 in 2024, after which state coffers are to come up with $4.042 million in 2026 and $5.951 million between 2027 and 2030. Estimated bid date is Oct. 16, 2025.
• U.S. Route 119 over Two Lick Creek in Center Township, with an estimated cost of $6.134 million through 2025. Federal funding includes $412,000 planned in 2023, then $477,000 in 2024, then $5.245 million in 2025. Estimated bid date is Oct. 24, 1024.
• U.S. Route 119 over Stoney Run in Center Township, with an estimated cost of $2.856 million through 2025. Federal funding includes $412,000 planned in 2023, then $477,000 in 2024, then $1.967 million in 2025. Estimated bid date is Oct. 24, 2024.
• State Route 3039 (Anthony Run Road) over Anthony Run in Armstrong Township, with an estimated cost of $2.062 million through 2026. Federal funding of $420,000 is planned in 2023, $479,000 in 2025 and $1.163 million in 2026. Estimated bid date is Aug. 7, 2025.
• U.S. Route 119 over Pine Run in East Mahoning Township, with an estimated cost of $3.216 million, with federal funding of $472,000 scheduled in 2023 and $437,000 in 2025, then state funding of $338,000 in 2025, $1.018 million in 2026 and $951,000 after that. Estimated bid date is Oct. 23, 2025.
• State Route 2012 (River Road) over Mardis Run in Buffington Township, with an estimated cost of $1.605 million, including federal funding of $480,000 in 2023 and $1.125 million in 2026. Estimated bid date is Sept. 3, 2026.
In many cases, projects with funding planned prior to a bid date indicates preparatory costs such as design are involved.