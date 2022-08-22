Plan

Pennsylvania’s State Transportation Commission has updated its 12-Year Program, anticipating that $84 billion will be available for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads.

Much of it for Indiana County will go toward bridges, with funding also expected for Indiana County Transit Authority or IndiGO.