After a lot of attention on Indiana County early on from some candidates for statewide office, it has been relatively quiet, though some noise has been heard beyond county lines.
Last week, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, brought his gubernatorial campaign to the Towne Hall in Elderton, Armstrong County, 13 miles west of Indiana, along with Senate candidate Kathy Barnette and lieutenant governor hopeful Teddy Daniels, all Republicans.
In the late days of 2021, four candidates for governor — one Democrat and three Republicans — visited Indiana County.
That’s out of a list of at least 15, one Democrat and 14 Republicans, seeking to succeed term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf.
Or, perhaps more accurately, it’s a list of at least 13 Republicans now, as state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, who came to Indiana shortly after announcing his candidacy in December, has suspended his campaign.
“I have been humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from so many people drawn to our positive message of unleashing the full potential of Pennsylvania,” Martin said through his campaign earlier this month. “What I could not foresee then was the injury I was to sustain the first week of January that, to my great regret, now forces me to make the difficult decision to suspend my campaign.”
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and attorney Jason Richey and former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, both Republicans, also have been to Indiana County.
The last candidate to visit so far, Dave White, was in Indiana on Jan. 13, though some candidates have come close, and at least one, John Ventre, has his base in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.
Speaking to a capacity crowd in Elderton last week, Mastriano discussed his plans to reduce unneeded regulations, end property taxes and defend the right to life.
Mastriano had announced a bid to succeed then-Ninth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster before the state Supreme Court remapped U.S. House districts in early 2018, moving Indiana County into the constituency of what became the 15th District under U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.
Mastriano then ran and won in a special election for state Senate in the 33rd District in south-central Pennsylvania.
Barnette came as close to Indiana County as any in a long list of U.S. Senate candidates has done so far, though, according to Associated Press, businessman David McCormick, has a major backer in S&T Bank board Chair and state Republican National Committeewoman Christine J. Toretti.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, another GOP hopeful, has had recent stops in Clearfield, Somerset and Greensburg.
All are seeking to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley.
Barnette talked about her “up-from-the-bootstrings” biography, serving 10 years in the Armed Forces Reserves, and her work as an adjunct professor of corporate finance and conservative political commentator, including Fox News.
She also spoke of protecting election integrity and defending the right to bear arms.
According to a recent count by Philadelphia’s WCAU-10 television, 13 Republicans, 11 Democrats and at least one Libertarian have announced for U.S. Senate.
Daniels, a Purple Heart recipient, retired police officer and businessman from Wayne County, said his top priorities are to ensure election integrity, bring back jobs and push an “America First” agenda.
According to a count by The Keystone, a statewide online news site, there are 10 Republicans, three Democrats and one Libertarian running for lieutenant governor.
Shapiro has endorsed state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, who campaigned with the attorney general during Shapiro’s 2020 re-election campaign in Pine Ridge Park.
Republicans with regional ties include Jerry Carnicella of Patton, former state Rep. Jeff Coleman of Apollo, Butler attorney Jen Gilliland Vanasdale, and former state Rep. Rick Saccone of Elizabeth Township, who was an unsuccessful candidate for Congress against then-state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, who now represents the 14th Congressional District including western Westmoreland County.
The Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette, contributed to this story.