On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said more than $70 million is being handed out in infrastructure grants to 62 Pennsylvania airports, including $159,000 for the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
Casey said the funding comes from the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and may be followed by “billions of dollars” from future legislation “that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”
The grant for the Jimmy Stewart airfield is far below amounts given to the state’s largest airports, with nearly $32 million going to three Philadelphia area airports and $11.8 million to two Pittsburgh area airports.
Closer to home, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe will get over $1.7 million, while $295,000 will go to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and $110,000 apiece will go to Punxsutawney Municipal and Ebensburg airports.