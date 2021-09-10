SALTSBURG — Borough officials are moving forward with a bid to get Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST funding for sewer overflow and stormwater reuse in downtown Saltsburg.
At the recommendation of borough Engineer Vince Seyko of Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Saltsburg Borough Council is seeking ways to replace its present mainline from the Shop ‘n Save down Point Street toward the Conemaugh River near its juncture with Loyalhanna Creek.
It would be a stormwater separation project, establishing a new line for stormwater to go alongside a main trunk line for sanitary sewage.
Borough officials said after council’s Tuesday meeting, pushed back a day because of Labor Day, that a resolution will be considered later.
But, as discussed Tuesday night, the borough is seeking to avoid assessing a stormwater fee from residents, pointing to such fees being assessed in other area communities.
In other business, borough Solicitor Wayne Kablack was given a green light to take action on blighted properties in Saltsburg.
Several properties are likely to be on Kablack’s list, but one mentioned in particular is next door to the borough building, a structure at 308 Point St. said to be historic in nature, but believed by borough officials to be almost beyond repair.
According to county records, it was sold by Point Street Trust to Gen and Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC, of Fulshear, Texas, for $12,000, even though its county-assessed value was $118,200.
Some months ago, Kablack was among those who argued that council is within its rights to deal with the Point Street structure as a “dangerous building.”
In other business this week, council voted to donate $150 to Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department for its upcoming golf tournament, scheduled for Sept. 25.
It also issued an open container permit for organizers of the Oktoberfest scheduled Oct. 16 in Canal Park.
The borough is prepping for a car cruise tonight, a borough-wide yard sale on Saturday, a recycling day Sept. 18, and a Night at the Races to benefit the Saltsburg Library, on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Mannitto Golf Club in New Alexandria.