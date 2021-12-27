The arrival of a storm system in the central Appalachians caused multiple problems for motorists in some west-central Pennsylvania areas Monday morning, including rural parts of Indiana and Armstrong counties.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh posted on Facebook it received numerous reports of freezing rain and ice around U.S. Route 422, while locales north of Interstate 80 received an inch or more of snowfall.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, had several accidents to investigate Monday morning, including three on Route 22.
Citizens’ Ambulance also was sent to three crashes, two along Route 22 and one along Route 580 in Green Township.
The first reported crash at 8:29 a.m. on Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Armagh and Clyde volunteer firefighters along with state troopers and Citizens’ Ambulance.
The second along that same stretch of Route 22 at 9:05 a.m. did not result in any injuries, according to ICEMA dispatchers. Armagh volunteer firefighters went there along with state police.
At 9:37 a.m. another crash on Route 22 in West Wheatfield Township brought out Armagh and Clyde volunteers again, along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Clymer and Commodore volunteer firefighters were called out at 10:50 a.m. to a vehicle accident on Route 580 in Green Township. State police and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched.
State police at Kittanning said weather conditions were a factor in a two-vehicle crash at 9:56 a.m. Monday on Route 85 just west of Center Street in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.
Troopers said a 2008 Honda Odyssey was approaching Center Street and the driver was attempting to slow down to make a left hand turn, when the vehicle began to slide into the oncoming lane of traffic.
The driver of a 2020 Kenworth attempted to move over but ran out of room and was struck by the Honda. Troopers said both vehicles came to rest on the north shoulder of Route 85.
Names of the drivers were not released.
State police said the vehicles could be driven away from the scene. The driver of the Honda faced a citation for driving at an unsafe speed. There were gusty winds Monday morning. At the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, the National Weather Service clocked gusts of up to 31 mph.
Other weather-related problems Monday included the need for a pumping detail along Old Mission Road in Brush Valley Township at 12:28 p.m. Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched.
Coral-Graceton fire department was also called to a pumping detail at 8:10 p.m. on Third Street in Center Township.
At 1:12 p.m., utility lines went down on Iselin Road in Young Township, bringing out Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company, as well as FirstEnergy crews who tackled a power failure affecting a handful of Young Township residents.
Forecasters are expecting more storm systems to roll through in the last days of the old year.
“There is likely to be some more icy travel from a wintry mix across northern Pennsylvania and upstate New York later Tuesday into Tuesday night,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said.