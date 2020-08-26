Thunderstorms unleashed bursts of wind up to 70 mph and dumped hail measuring more than an inch in size over southern Indiana County on Tuesday afternoon.
At least two barns sustained damage to the roofs but no one was injured by the rugged weather, authorities said.
The storm moved in from the west and cut a distinct line of destruction across Young, Blacklick, Burrell and West Wheatfield townships. More than a half dozen local volunteer fire departments answered multiple calls to clear trees from roads, and Penelec and REA Energy power companies sent linemen to restring electric service wires that were dragged down by falling trees.
In Blacklick Township, the roof was blown from a barn onto Thompson Road, and the sheeting from another barn ended up tangled in electric wires near the grange hall, said Thomas Stutzman, director of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
The county 911 center took damage reports and calls for help from 2:50 to 5:08 p.m., according to the center’s online log.
That coincided with the advent of the storm into the Iselin area, where hailstones measuring 1¼ inches across pelted the Iselin area, according to meteorologist Lee Hendricks of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
“Conditions were not favorable for tornadoes, but for isolated large hail and thunderstorm winds,” Hendricks said.
All signs pointed to downbursts with winds of 50 to 70 mph ranging from 100 feet to a few hundred yards wide and following a path of just 50 to 75 yards, he said.
“Most of the reports from the area, and from Westmoreland and Butler counties, were of microbursts and macrobursts,” Hendricks said.
Damage to the barns and farms extended to significant crop damage in the townships, Stutzman said.
A full accounting of the damage hadn’t been reported this morning. Road crews from the municipalities joined Pennsylvania Department of Transportation workers and utility crews to work late into the evening evaluating the damage and making needed repairs.
Penelec’s online power outage map this morning showed 139 customers remained without service in Indiana County — 88 of them in West Wheatfield Township — while REA Energy said about 120 customers in the Route 217 area near Blairsville remained out of service this morning.